macOS 15 Rumored to Feature Revamped Calculator App
Apple will debut a major revamp of the Calculator app in macOS 15 later this year, according to AppleInsider.
The overhauled version of the Calculator app for Mac will reportedly feature:
- An enhanced unit conversion system located in the main user interface, including for currency conversion with up-to-date exchange rates.
- "Math Notes" to allow the Notes app to communicate with the Calculator app in mathematical notation, also coming to iOS 18.
- A history tape in the sidebar to show previous calculations, likely accessible via a dedicated button on the top left, which also provides options to toggle between all three calculator views: Basic, scientific, and programmer.
- Adjustable window size across all three calculator views, with buttons that enlarge and change shape as needed.
The redesigned app will apparently offer a new design inspired by its iPhone counterpart in iOS 18, featuring rounded buttons. macOS 15 is almost certain to be previewed alongside iOS 18 and Apple's other major software updates at WWDC on June 10, followed by official release in the fall.
Popular Stories
Game emulator apps have come and gone since Apple announced App Store support for them on April 5, but now popular game emulator Delta from developer Riley Testut is available for download. Testut is known as the developer behind GBA4iOS, an open-source emulator that was available for a brief time more than a decade ago. GBA4iOS led to Delta, an emulator that has been available outside of...
The first approved Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) emulator for the iPhone and iPad was made available on the App Store today following Apple's rule change. The emulator is called Bimmy, and it was developed by Tom Salvo. On the App Store, Bimmy is described as a tool for testing and playing public domain/"homebrew" games created for the NES, but the app allows you to load ROMs for any...
Last September, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models debuted with a new customizable Action button, offering faster access to a handful of functions, as well as the ability to assign Shortcuts. Apple is poised to include the feature on all upcoming iPhone 16 models, so we asked iPhone 15 Pro users what their experience has been with the additional button so far. The Action button replaces the switch ...
A decade ago, developer Riley Testut released the GBA4iOS emulator for iOS, and since it was against the rules at the time, Apple put a stop to downloads. Emulators have been a violation of the App Store rules for years, but that changed on April 5 when Apple suddenly reversed course and said that it was allowing retro game emulators on the App Store. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel ...
iOS 18 is expected to be the "biggest" update in the iPhone's history. Below, we recap rumored features and changes for the iPhone. iOS 18 is rumored to include new generative AI features for Siri and many apps, and Apple plans to add RCS support to the Messages app for an improved texting experience between iPhones and Android devices. The update is also expected to introduce a more...
Top Rated Comments