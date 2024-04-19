macOS 15 Rumored to Feature Revamped Calculator App

Apple will debut a major revamp of the Calculator app in macOS 15 later this year, according to AppleInsider.

The overhauled version of the Calculator app for Mac will reportedly feature:



An enhanced unit conversion system located in the main user interface, including for currency conversion with up-to-date exchange rates.

"Math Notes" to allow the Notes app to communicate with the Calculator app in mathematical notation, also coming to iOS 18.

A history tape in the sidebar to show previous calculations, likely accessible via a dedicated button on the top left, which also provides options to toggle between all three calculator views: Basic, scientific, and programmer.

Adjustable window size across all three calculator views, with buttons that enlarge and change shape as needed.

The redesigned app will apparently offer a new design inspired by its iPhone counterpart in iOS 18, featuring rounded buttons. ‌macOS 15‌ is almost certain to be previewed alongside ‌iOS 18‌ and Apple's other major software updates at WWDC on June 10, followed by official release in the fall.