iOS 18: Audio Transcriptions Rumored for Notes and Voice Memos Apps

iOS 18 will include new audio transcription features in the Voice Memos and Notes apps, according to information obtained by AppleInsider.



The report claims that transcriptions of audio recordings will be available in both the Voice Memos and Notes apps on iOS 18. In addition, the Notes app will apparently be able to provide AI-generated summaries of key points in audio recordings. These features are also expected to be included in iPadOS 18 and macOS 15.

AppleInsider previously reported that the Calendar and Reminders apps and Calculator and Notes apps will be integrated on iOS 18, and said that the update will include new Safari features such as "Intelligent Search" and "Web Eraser." We recently recapped iOS 18 rumors on a per-app basis, with new features also expected for Apple Music, Messages, and more.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and other software updates during its WWDC keynote on June 10. The first betas of the updates will likely be made available to members of Apple's Developer Program immediately following the keynote, and they should be widely released in September.