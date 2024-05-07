Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event

Apple today held the first event of 2024, debuting new iPad Air and iPad Pro models and accompanying accessories. While the event was faster than normal and took 40 minutes, we've condensed it down even further for those who want a quick overview of everything that was announced.

iPad Pro

iPad Air

Magic Keyboard

Apple Pencil

Other Announcements

We've also got a full recap of all of the coverage that we did today for those who want a deeper dive into what's new.

The ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ models are can be ordered as of today, with deliveries set to begin on Wednesday, May 15. Pricing on the ‌iPad Air‌ starts at $599 and pricing on the ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $999.