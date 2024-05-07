Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event
Apple today held the first event of 2024, debuting new iPad Air and iPad Pro models and accompanying accessories. While the event was faster than normal and took 40 minutes, we've condensed it down even further for those who want a quick overview of everything that was announced.
We've also got a full recap of all of the coverage that we did today for those who want a deeper dive into what's new.
iPad Pro
- Apple Announces New iPad Pro With M4 Chip, OLED Display, and More
- Apple Debuts Next-Generation M4 Chip
- iPad Pro's $100 Nano-Texture Glass Option Only Available With 1TB and 2TB Models
- iPad Pro With 1TB+ Storage Has 16GB RAM, Other Models Have 8GB
- New iPad Pro With All Options Costs Over $3,000
- Apple's New iPad Pro Models Weigh Less Than iPad Air Models
- New iPad Pro Lacks mmWave 5G and Ultra-Wide Camera
- Hands-On With iPad Pro in Space Black: Apple's Thinnest Product Ever
- New iPad Pro Supports Lower Refresh Rate, But Still Lacks Always-On Display
- iPad Pro 2022 vs. iPad Pro 2024 Buyer's Guide: 25 Differences Compared
iPad Air
- Apple Announces New M2 iPad Air Models in 11-Inch and 13-Inch Sizes From $599
- New 2024 iPads Still Have 10 Hours of Battery Life
- iPad Air 2022 vs. iPad Air 2024 Buyer's Guide: 19 Differences Compared
Magic Keyboard
Apple Pencil
- Apple Pencil Pro Unveiled With New Squeeze Gesture, Haptic Feedback, Find My, and More
- Here's the Apple Pencil Lineup With New Pro Model
Other Announcements
- Apple Event Live Blog: New iPad Pro, iPad Air, and More
- Here's Apple's Full iPad Lineup With New iPad Pro and iPad Air Models
- Apple's New Cellular iPad Air and iPad Pro Models Are eSIM Only
- iPad 9 Discontinued, iPad 10 Now Starts at $349
- Apple Introduces Logic Pro 2 With New AI Features
- Apple Debuts New Final Cut Pro for iPad and Final Cut Camera App
- Apple Launches New Smart Folio Cases for M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air
The iPad Air and iPad Pro models are can be ordered as of today, with deliveries set to begin on Wednesday, May 15. Pricing on the iPad Air starts at $599 and pricing on the iPad Pro starts at $999.