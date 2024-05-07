New 2024 iPads Still Have 10 Hours of Battery Life

The iPad Pro and iPad Air models that Apple introduced today continue to offer the same 10 hours of battery life that Apple has advertised with iPads for years now, despite the addition of new, more efficient chips.

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro 11 inch and 13 inch Feature 1
Apple's ‌iPad Pro‌ has an M4 chip that is built on second-generation 3-nanometer technology, and it has six efficiency cores, or two more than the M2. The device is also equipped with a more efficient OLED display, but neither the chip nor the OLED display have resulted in additional battery life.

The 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ has a 31.29-watt-hour battery, up from 28.65‐watt‐hours in the prior-generation model, while the 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ has a 38.99-watt-hour battery, down from 40.88-watt-hours.

As for the ‌iPad Air‌, the 11-inch model has a 28.93‐watt‐hour, up slightly from the 28.6-watt-hour battery that was in the prior 10.9-inch version. The new 13-inch model has a 36.59‐watt‐hour battery.

Apple says that the ‌iPad Pro‌ and ‌iPad Air‌ models last for up to 10 hours when surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching video, but that drops to nine hours when surfing the web using a cellular data network.

Tagbert Avatar
Tagbert
1 hour ago at 11:56 am
I think the point is that, even though it is thinner, with the M4 they are able to get the same battery life.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
1 hour ago at 11:55 am
If I'm understanding this right, they made the batteries larger to keep battery life up. What's to be mad about?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tagbert Avatar
Tagbert
1 hour ago at 11:59 am

About 14 years of technological advancements throughout this entire product line. Still can't get more battery life ?‍♂️
They have been prioritizing other things like performance and lightness. There are always compromises. Their design goal seems to be 10 hours of battery while improving the other factors. How often do we need longer battery life? With USB-C a charger is usually pretty close at hand.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Supermallet Avatar
Supermallet
42 minutes ago at 12:19 pm

I don't know about you, but have no desire to use an iPad for more than ten hours at a time.
It's not just about how long can you use it in one stretch. More battery life means you have less concern over having access to an outlet, or the device running low at the wrong moment. More battery life also means fewer battery cycles over a given period which is better for long term battery health.

I constantly have to remember to check and top off my iPad Pro. My MacBook Air just goes and goes and goes. That is a massive difference in the user experience.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GimmeDatApple Avatar
GimmeDatApple
39 minutes ago at 12:21 pm
No one wanted a thinner iPad, they wanted more battery life.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
1 hour ago at 11:54 am

The 11-inch iPad Pro has a 31.29-watt-hour battery, up from 28.65‐watt‐hours in the prior-generation model
I'm surprised they were able to fit a bigger battery in there while simultaneously making it insanely thin ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
