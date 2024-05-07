iPad Pro With 1TB+ Storage Has 16GB RAM, Other Models Have 8GB
Apple's new iPad Pro models have different amounts of RAM based on storage capacity, with the higher-tier models offering double the memory.
The 256GB and 512GB iPad Pro models are equipped with 8GB RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB models have 16GB RAM. Both models offer 120GB/s memory bandwidth.
The M4 chips in the different storage tiers also vary, with the 256/512GB models offering a 9-core CPU and the 1TB/2TB models equipped with a 10-core CPU. Both models have 10-core GPUs and a 16-core Neural Engine.
Pricing starts at $999 for the 11-inch model and $1,299 for the 13-inch model, but the 1TB variants cost $1,599 in the 11-inch size and $1,899 in the 13-inch size.
Apple's new iPad Pro models are available to order starting today, and will deliver to customers next week.
