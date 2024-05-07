Here's Apple's Full iPad Lineup With New iPad Pro and iPad Air Models

With the debut of updated iPad Pro and iPad Air models, Apple has streamlined its iPad lineup with a range of devices available in different sizes and price points. The ‌iPad Air‌ now comes in two sizes like the ‌iPad Pro‌, the ninth-generation $329 ‌iPad‌ has been discontinued, and Apple has dropped the price of the standard 10th-generation ‌iPad‌.



Apple's full lineup with starting prices:

13-inch iPad Pro - $1,299

- $1,299 11-inch iPad Pro - $999

- $999 13-inch iPad Air - $799

- $799 11-inch iPad Air - $599

- $599 10.9-inch iPad - $349 (down from $449)

- $349 (down from $449) 8.3-inch iPad mini - $499

The low-cost ‌iPad‌ now starts at $349 instead of $329 because the ninth-generation ‌iPad‌ has been discontinued, but the 10th-generation model has A14 chip instead of the older A13 chip. All of the ‌iPad‌ models can be updated with additional storage space, which increases the price. The high-end 2TB 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, for example, is $2,299, and even more expensive with nano-texture glass and cellular connectivity.

Apple introduced a new Magic Keyboard and an Apple Pencil Pro to go along with the ‌iPad Pro‌ models. The ‌iPad Pro‌ and ‌iPad Air‌ can be ordered as of today.