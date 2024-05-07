Apple's New iPad Pro Models Weigh Less Than iPad Air Models

by
Apple's "Let Loose" Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today introduced ultra thin iPad Pro models, which are the thinnest iPad models to date. In fact, Apple is using the tagline "thinpossible" to describe the new tablets, and with that reduction in thickness, there's also been a reduction in weight.

ipad pro thin light
Both ‌iPad Pro‌ models are lighter than the iPad Air models, despite the ‌iPad Air‌ models having the "Air" name that has historically been used to denote a light weight and a thin design when compared to Pro devices.

  • 13-inch iPad Pro - 1.28 pounds (579 grams)
  • 13-inch iPad Air - 1.36 pounds (617 grams)
  • 11-inch iPad Pro - 0.98 pounds (444 grams)
  • 11-inch iPad Air - 1.02 pounds (462 grams)

The 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is 5.3mm thick, while the 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is 5.1mm thick, which Apple pointed out is thinner than the iPod nano. Both ‌iPad Air‌ models are 6.1mm thick, comparatively, and they have noticeably thicker bezels.

‌iPad Air‌ pricing starts at $599, while ‌iPad Pro‌ pricing starts at $999.

Tag: May 2024 Apple Event

Popular Stories

iOS 18 Apple Music Messages and Notes Feature 1

iOS 18 Rumored to Add New Features to These 16 Apps on Your iPhone

Tuesday April 30, 2024 10:44 am PDT by
Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, and new features have already been rumored for many apps, including Apple Music, Apple Maps, Calculator, Messages, Notes, Safari, and others. Below, we recap iOS 18 rumors on a per-app basis, based on reports from MacRumors, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and others: Apple Maps: At least two new Apple Maps features are...
Read Full Article76 comments
5

Apple Event This Week Expected to Last 'About 35 Minutes'

Sunday May 5, 2024 3:13 pm PDT by
Apple will be holding its first event of the year this Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube. How long will the event be? In his newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the video will have a runtime of "around 35 minutes." Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, along with updated Apple Pencil...
Read Full Article131 comments
top stories 4may2024

Top Stories: Apple Event Preview, iPad Pro With M4 Chip Rumor, New Beats Headphones, and More

Saturday May 4, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
It's been a long time since the last one, but an Apple event is finally right around the corner! While it's anticipated to be a fairly short pre-recorded affair, we're expecting to see the first updates to the iPad lineup in over a year and half, so make sure to tune in to see what Apple has in store. Other news and rumors this week included a couple of product introductions from Apple's...
Read Full Article9 comments
iOS 17 All New Features Thumb

Apple Says iOS 17.5 Coming 'Soon' With These New Features for iPhones

Monday May 6, 2024 7:33 am PDT by
Apple today announced that iOS 17.5 will be released to the public "soon," following over a month of beta testing. While the software update is relatively minor, it does have a few new features and changes, as outlined in the list below. "The new Pride Radiance watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpapers will be available soon with watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5," said Apple, in its...
Read Full Article26 comments
2024 Apple Watch Pride Face Feature

Apple Unveils 2024 Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop Band and Watch Face

Monday May 6, 2024 6:11 am PDT by
Apple today announced a new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band, watch face, and wallpaper. The band features a fluorescent design inspired by multiple pride flags with a laser-etched lug that reads "PRIDE 2024." Black, Hispanic, and Latin communities, as well as those impacted by HIV/AIDS, are represented on the band by the black and brown colors, while transgender and...
Read Full Article157 comments