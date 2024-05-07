Apple's New iPad Pro Models Weigh Less Than iPad Air Models

Apple today introduced ultra thin iPad Pro models, which are the thinnest iPad models to date. In fact, Apple is using the tagline "thinpossible" to describe the new tablets, and with that reduction in thickness, there's also been a reduction in weight.



Both ‌iPad Pro‌ models are lighter than the iPad Air models, despite the ‌iPad Air‌ models having the "Air" name that has historically been used to denote a light weight and a thin design when compared to Pro devices.

13-inch iPad Pro - 1.28 pounds (579 grams)

- 1.28 pounds (579 grams) 13-inch iPad Air - 1.36 pounds (617 grams)

- 1.36 pounds (617 grams) 11-inch iPad Pro - 0.98 pounds (444 grams)

- 0.98 pounds (444 grams) 11-inch iPad Air - 1.02 pounds (462 grams)

The 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is 5.3mm thick, while the 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is 5.1mm thick, which Apple pointed out is thinner than the iPod nano. Both ‌iPad Air‌ models are 6.1mm thick, comparatively, and they have noticeably thicker bezels.

‌iPad Air‌ pricing starts at $599, while ‌iPad Pro‌ pricing starts at $999.