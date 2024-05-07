iPad 9 Discontinued, iPad 10 Now Starts at $349

by
Apple's "Let Loose" Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today discontinued the ninth-generation iPad, which was the final iPad model that it sold with a Lightning port. In addition, Apple lowered the price of the tenth-generation iPad, which now starts at $349 in the U.S. instead of $449.

10th Gen iPad Feature Fanned Blue
The ninth-generation iPad started at $329 in the U.S., so the tenth-generation iPad is now much closer to that price point.

Despite the ninth-generation iPad being discontinued, the original Apple Pencil with a Lightning connector remains available for $99.

Apple's entire iPad lineup is now equipped with USB-C ports, excluding refurbished models.

There were no hardware changes to the iPad 10 or the iPad mini announced today, with only the iPad Pro and iPad Air lineups receiving updates.

Blackstick
37 minutes ago at 07:53 am
When Amazon or BestBuy has this for $279, it's a great buy.
CalMin
37 minutes ago at 07:53 am
I know that this 'base' basic level iPad is old news to most, but this is an amazing amount of technology packed into a single device for under $400.
shadowboi
36 minutes ago at 07:55 am
Useless thing. In few years it will be slower than the iPhone 4 when it got updated to iOS 7. Few bucks more and here is the iPad Air 11
roguedaemon
32 minutes ago at 07:58 am

Still $749AUD on the AU store :/ should be $599 at iPad Pro USD->AUD pricing.
We always get destroyed here in aus. It’s sad. So strange how in so many regions they have such weird out of place conversions.
oofio2461
42 minutes ago at 07:49 am
RIP the home button.
Fuzzball84
20 minutes ago at 08:10 am
They have now really added differentiation to the different ipad tiers..

On price, performance and features. It should have been like this 3 or 4 years ago.

The base ipad is finally priced at what alot would say is an introductory device price for an iPad. Its still a superb device but it really should have a laminated display in 2024.
