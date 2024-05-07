iPad 9 Discontinued, iPad 10 Now Starts at $349

Apple today discontinued the ninth-generation iPad, which was the final iPad model that it sold with a Lightning port. In addition, Apple lowered the price of the tenth-generation iPad, which now starts at $349 in the U.S. instead of $449.



The ninth-generation iPad started at $329 in the U.S., so the tenth-generation iPad is now much closer to that price point.

Despite the ninth-generation iPad being discontinued, the original Apple Pencil with a Lightning connector remains available for $99.

Apple's entire iPad lineup is now equipped with USB-C ports, excluding refurbished models.

There were no hardware changes to the iPad 10 or the iPad mini announced today, with only the iPad Pro and iPad Air lineups receiving updates.