Apple's New Cellular iPad Air and iPad Pro Models Are eSIM Only

by
Apple at its "Let Loose" event today announced new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, and there are smaller changes compared to the previous generation devices that did not get mentioned during the event but are worth knowing about.

One of the differences worth noting is the lack of a physical SIM card slot. On the previous generation models, the cellular versions of both the ‌iPad Air‌ and the ‌iPad Pro‌ included a physical SIM card slot. In the new devices, that's no longer the case. All cellular models now support eSIM only.

It's a small but crucial detail for anyone looking to upgrade their iPad while sticking with their current cellular plan. Apple has not divulged the reason why it chose to remove the physical SIM slot, but it could have been a design decision related to making the devices slimmer, or a necessity to keep them slim, given all of the devices' hardware upgrades.

Either way, the change brings parity to Apple's latest ‌iPad‌ models and its iPhone, which dropped the physical SIM slot in 2022 with the launch of the iPhone 14.

Top Rated Comments

podycust Avatar
podycust
46 minutes ago at 09:14 am
Is this just us only? As in the uk iPhones still have a physical SIM card
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RevTEG Avatar
RevTEG
55 minutes ago at 09:06 am
I know it’s the future but I absolutely hate this. I work in countries that require contracts to use e-SIM. I do not want to pay for two year contracts when myself/employees are only in country a few weeks at a time. A local sim requires no contract.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
q64ceo Avatar
q64ceo
54 minutes ago at 09:06 am
I still prefer a physical SIM myself. Pretty easy to pop them out and put them into a new device. I know I probably sound like an old man with my comforting old technology, but there are things which are perfect as they are.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LedRush Avatar
LedRush
35 minutes ago at 09:25 am
So WiFi version it is. I guess I get to save money.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Daveoc64 Avatar
Daveoc64
33 minutes ago at 09:28 am
I was planning on getting my Mum an upgrade to one of the new iPads, but there are so many UK MVNOs that don't offer eSIM, so it doesn't seem like an upgrade is viable right now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Scotty2Hotty Avatar
Scotty2Hotty
51 minutes ago at 09:09 am
Gone are the days of SIM ejectors. RIP.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

