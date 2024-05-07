iPad Pro's $100 Nano-Texture Glass Option Only Available With 1TB and 2TB Models

Apple's latest iPad Pro models are available with a matte nano-texture display option for the first time.



The nano-texture glass is designed for users who work in high-end, color-managed workflows, or challenging lighting conditions. It is etched at the nanometer scale to maintain image quality and contrast while scattering ambient light for reduced glare.

Nano-texture glass has only been available on the Pro Display XDR, iMac, and Studio Display so far, making this the first time that it has come to a touch-based device.

Customers can only configure the iPad Pro with nano-texture glass with 1TB and 2TB models for an additional cost of $100. With an 11-inch model, this brings the price to $1,699 or $2,099, and with a 13-inch model it brings the price to $1,999 or $2,399.