iPad Pro's $100 Nano-Texture Glass Option Only Available With 1TB and 2TB Models
Apple's "Let Loose" Event: Follow along with our live blog
.
Apple's latest iPad Pro models are available with a matte nano-texture display option for the first time.
The nano-texture glass is designed for users who work in high-end, color-managed workflows, or challenging lighting conditions. It is etched at the nanometer scale to maintain image quality and contrast while scattering ambient light for reduced glare.
Nano-texture glass has only been available on the Pro Display XDR, iMac, and Studio Display so far, making this the first time that it has come to a touch-based device.
Customers can only configure the iPad Pro with nano-texture glass with 1TB and 2TB models for an additional cost of $100. With an 11-inch model, this brings the price to $1,699 or $2,099, and with a 13-inch model it brings the price to $1,999 or $2,399.
Popular Stories
Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, and new features have already been rumored for many apps, including Apple Music, Apple Maps, Calculator, Messages, Notes, Safari, and others. Below, we recap iOS 18 rumors on a per-app basis, based on reports from MacRumors, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and others: Apple Maps: At least two new Apple Maps features are...
Apple will be holding its first event of the year this Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube. How long will the event be? In his newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the video will have a runtime of "around 35 minutes." Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, along with updated Apple Pencil...
It's been a long time since the last one, but an Apple event is finally right around the corner! While it's anticipated to be a fairly short pre-recorded affair, we're expecting to see the first updates to the iPad lineup in over a year and half, so make sure to tune in to see what Apple has in store. Other news and rumors this week included a couple of product introductions from Apple's...
Apple today announced that iOS 17.5 will be released to the public "soon," following over a month of beta testing. While the software update is relatively minor, it does have a few new features and changes, as outlined in the list below. "The new Pride Radiance watch face and iPhone and iPad wallpapers will be available soon with watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5," said Apple, in its...
Apple today announced a new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band, watch face, and wallpaper. The band features a fluorescent design inspired by multiple pride flags with a laser-etched lug that reads "PRIDE 2024." Black, Hispanic, and Latin communities, as well as those impacted by HIV/AIDS, are represented on the band by the black and brown colors, while transgender and...
Top Rated Comments