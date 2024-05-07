New iPad Pro With All Options Costs Over $3,000

Apple's newly announced iPad Pro models cost over $3,000 when fully configured with all available options and accessories, making it the priciest iPad to date.

The cost breakdown for the top-specification iPad Pro is as follows:



13-inch iPad Pro (starting price): $1,299

(starting price): $1,299 2TB storage : +$1,000

: +$1,000 Nano-texture glass option : +$100

: +$100 Wi-Fi + Cellular : +$200

: +$200 Apple Pencil Pro : $129

: $129 Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (13-inch model): $349

The maxed-out ‌iPad Pro‌ costs $2,599, but with the Apple Pencil Pro and the Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌, it comes to a total of $3,077 – a new high for the ‌iPad‌.