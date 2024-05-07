iPad Pro 2022 vs. iPad Pro 2024 Buyer's Guide: 25 Differences Compared

by

Apple's new iPad Pro models come almost a year and a half after their predecessors, offering 25 significant changes and upgrades.

iPad Pro M4 Silver and Space Black Feature Purple
The 2022 ‌iPad Pro‌ was a minor upgrade that added the M2 chip and Apple Pencil hover, as well as support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and Smart HDR 4. The 2024 refresh is much more substantial, with more than two dozen changes and generation-over-generation improvements.

The ‌2022 ‌iPad Pro‌‌ models have now been discontinued by Apple, but they may still be found refurbished and with third-party resellers for lower prices. As such, some customers may be weighing up whether to buy the 2022 ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ or the new 2024 models.

The iPad Pros from 2022 and 2024 share many of their key features, so should you consider buying or sticking with the older model to save money? This breakdown also serves as a way to clearly see all the differences that the new ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ brings to the table.

‌iPad Pro‌ (2022) ‌iPad Pro‌ (2024)
11- or 12.9-inch display 11- or 13-inch display
Liquid Retina or Liquid Retina XDR display
LED or mini-LED backlit display with IPS		 Ultra Retina XDR display
Tandem OLED
SDR brightness: 600 nits max SDR brightness: 1000 nits max
Nano-texture display glass option on 1TB and 2TB models
‌M2‌ chip (5nm, N5P) M4 chip (3nm enhanced, N3E)
8-core CPU 9- or 10-core CPU
Hardware-accelerated ray tracing
Hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW Hardware-accelerated 8K H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW
ProRes encode and decode engine ProRes encode and decode engine AV1 decode
100GB/s memory bandwidth 120GB/s memory bandwidth
Improved thermal design with graphite sheets and copper
10MP ƒ/2.4 Ultra Wide camera
2x optical zoom out and digital zoom up to 5x Digital zoom up to 5x
ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording
True Tone flash Adaptive True Tone flash
Rear ambient light sensor
12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera
Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G support Sub-6GHz 5G support only
Physical SIM card slot eSIM only
Depth: 5.9mm or 6.4mm Depth: 5.3mm or 5.1mm
Weight: 1.03 pounds (466 grams) or 1.5 pounds (682 grams) Weight: 0.98 pounds (444 grams) or 1.28 pounds (579 grams)
Supports ‌Apple Pencil‌ (USB‑C) and ‌Apple Pencil‌ (2nd generation) Supports ‌Apple Pencil‌ (USB‑C) and ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro
Supports Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad‌ and Smart Keyboard Folio Supports Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌ (M4)
Available with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage Available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage
Available in Silver and Space Gray Available in Silver and Space Black

Overall, the new ‌iPad Pro‌ is an unusually significant upgrade over the previous generation, offering a large number of improvements that meaningfully improve the hardware experience with the device. The move to a high-end OLED display, thinner and lighter design, Adaptive True Tone flash, and landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera are noticeable improvements that almost all users will benefit from. Features like the M4 chip, nano-texture display option, and ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro support have the potential to enhance specific tasks and processes with the device, which could be particularly important to the likes of content creators and digital artists.

However, it is important to note that the new ‌iPad Pro‌ does not have any software advantages over previous versions of the device. Upgrading to the latest model is unlikely to dramatically change workflows, but it should offer a better overall experience. Users with an older ‌iPad Pro‌, such as a 2018 model or older, have considerably more to gain by upgrading.

xpxp2002 Avatar
xpxp2002
1 hour ago at 10:22 am
They dropped the ultrawide lens and mmWave from the newer Pro models?!
theheadguy Avatar
theheadguy
1 hour ago at 10:23 am
I'm confused... is the experience going to be worse? If not, how did they compensate? Not clear on that...

Attachment Image
averagenerd81 Avatar
averagenerd81
1 hour ago at 10:19 am
I am trading in my M1 11" for the 13" 256GB. The M1 is still beyond fast and unless they do something with iPadOS the M4 won't make any difference.

However, I wanted to get away from the 128GB storage option on the 11" and I also wanted the physically larger screen. Trade in is $385 which is likely what I would get from an outright sale.

Here is to hoping that they actually do something with iPadOS to make use of the fact that this really is a convertible with the keyboard/trackpad option.
ShivneelSingh Avatar
ShivneelSingh
1 hour ago at 10:20 am
I’m tempted to trade-in my 2022 iPad Pro 12.9 1TB for the new 12.9 256 GB.

Thinner; lighter; OLED.
d5aqoëp Avatar
d5aqoëp
56 minutes ago at 10:35 am
What about Wifi specs? Any upgrade to Wifi7 standard?
AlexJaye Avatar
AlexJaye
55 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Could’ve been a website update only.

“New iPads, worse pricing, here to rip you off again!”
