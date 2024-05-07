New iPad Pro Lacks mmWave 5G and Ultra-Wide Camera

While the iPad Pro was updated with the M4 chip and more today, the latest 11-inch and 13-inch models lack two features that are available on some previous models, including mmWave 5G support and an Ultra Wide camera.



Apple's comparison page confirms that cellular configurations of the new iPad Pro models are limited to sub-6GHz bands for 5G. mmWave 5G was supported on the previous two iPad Pro generations, but in the U.S. only and never elsewhere.

Apple has yet to explain why it removed mmWave support from the iPad Pro. mmWave is a set of 5G frequencies that can provide very fast speeds at short distances, which is ideal for dense urban areas. By comparison, sub-6GHz 5G is generally slower than mmWave, but the signals travel further, better serving suburban and rural areas.

The 10-megapixel Ultra Wide rear camera on the last three iPad Pro generations is also absent on the latest models, which only have a 12-megapixel Wide rear camera.

As we previously noted, cellular configurations of the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models also lack a physical SIM card slot, making them eSIM-only devices.