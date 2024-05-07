Apple Debuts Next-Generation M4 Chip
Apple today unveiled the M4 chip, its newest system on a chip for the 2024 iPad Pro lineup.
Apple said that the M4 chip features a new up-to-10-core CPU of up to four performance cores and six efficiency cores. The M4 chip comes in two different models: the 9-core CPU with 3 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores (for 256GB and 512GB iPad Pro), and 10-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores (for 1TB and 2TB iPad Pro).
The M4 chip is built with second-generation 3nm technology and features a new display engine. It delivers up to 50% faster CPU performance than the M2 in the previous iPad Pro and four-times faster rendering performance.
For performance in gaming, the M4 chip features Dynamic Caching that helps significantly increases performance for demanding pro apps and games. It also enables hardware-accelerated ray tracing on iPad for the first time.
Finally, the M4 includes a Neural Engine that fuels accelerated AI workloads. Apple mentioned that this is the company's most powerful Neural Engine ever, capable of 38 trillion operations per second and helping users accomplish AI tasks quickly on the iPad Pro.
