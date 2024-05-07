Apple Launches New Smart Folio Cases for M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air

Apple today announced the new iPad Pro and iPad Air, and alongside the tablets there are now a few new accessories available to purchase on Apple.com.



Starting with the ‌iPad Pro‌, Apple is selling a new Smart Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro in Denim, Black, and White. There's also a Smart Folio for the 13-inch iPad Pro in the same color options.

Similarly, you can get the Smart Folio for 11-inch iPad Air in Light Violet, Charcoal Gray, Sage, and Denim. There's also the Smart Folio for the 13-inch iPad Air in the same color options.

Finally, there's a pair of new Magic Keyboards for the 11-inch and 13-inch M4 ‌iPad Pro‌. The 11-inch model is $299.00 and the 13-inch model is $349.00, and both come in White and Black.