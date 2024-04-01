Apple Card Savings Account: How the 4.5% Rate Compares in April 2024

The calendar has turned to April, so we have updated our chart comparing the Apple Card savings account's annual percentage yield (APY) to some other popular high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) available to U.S. residents.

apple card savings account feature
With a 4.5% APY, Apple's savings account remains a middle-of-the-pack HYSA, but balance minimums and other requirements vary by financial institution.

Provider Maximum APY*
Ally 4.25%
Discover 4.25%
American Express 4.35%
Barclays 4.35%
Capital One 4.35%
Citizens Bank 4.5%
Apple (Goldman Sachs) 4.5%
Marcus (Goldman Sachs) 4.5%
SoFi 4.6%
PNC Bank 4.65%
Betterment 4.75%
Synchrony 4.75%
Wealthfront 5%
CIT Bank 5.05%
UFB Direct 5.25%

* Advertised APYs as of April 1, 2024, excluding promotional and affiliate rates. APYs are subject to change at any time. This list is not comprehensive.

Apple launched its savings account in April 2023, in partnership with Goldman Sachs. The account can be opened and managed in the Wallet app on the iPhone, and it has no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. You must have an Apple Card, be a U.S. resident, and be at least 18 years old to open an account.

The account allows Apple Card holders to earn interest on their Daily Cash cashback balance, and on funds deposited via a linked bank account or an Apple Cash balance. The maximum balance allowed is now $1,000,000, up from a previous limit of $250,000.

To open a savings account in the Wallet app, tap on your Apple Card, tap on the circle with three dots at the top of the screen, tap Daily Cash, and select Set Up Savings.

Goldman Sachs reportedly plans to end its consumer lending partnership with Apple, but it is unclear how this might impact Apple Card holders.

magicschoolbus
26 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Chase:0.000003
magicschoolbus
23 minutes ago at 10:08 am

Goldman wants out of the consumer business; Apple needs continuity for Apple Card...why not purchase Goldman's consumer infrastructure and own the whole stack?
If you mean Apple becoming a bank - pretty sure it's not that easy.
bigboy29
21 minutes ago at 10:09 am
Meanwhile, treasury bonds still pay ~5.3%... Don't get me wrong, this is a good rate for a savings account but if you want to get the best rate, t-bills are the way to go.
nosnhojm
25 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Goldman wants out of the consumer business; Apple needs continuity for Apple Card...why not purchase Goldman's consumer infrastructure and own the whole stack?
Unregistered 4U
25 minutes ago at 10:06 am
There should be an addition to the chart that lets folks know which one of these provide that APY with the requirement of “put your money here”. For example UFB looks great until you understand that if you don’t have $5,000 in there, there’s a $10 per month fee. In that case, someone just starting by putting their Apple Cashback into an account would be best served by going with Apple, at least until they get $5000 in there.
