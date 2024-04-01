Apple Card Savings Account: How the 4.5% Rate Compares in April 2024

The calendar has turned to April, so we have updated our chart comparing the Apple Card savings account's annual percentage yield (APY) to some other popular high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) available to U.S. residents.



With a 4.5% APY, Apple's savings account remains a middle-of-the-pack HYSA, but balance minimums and other requirements vary by financial institution.

Provider Maximum APY* Ally 4.25% Discover 4.25% American Express 4.35% Barclays 4.35% Capital One 4.35% Citizens Bank 4.5% Apple (Goldman Sachs) 4.5% Marcus (Goldman Sachs) 4.5% SoFi 4.6% PNC Bank 4.65% Betterment 4.75% Synchrony 4.75% Wealthfront 5% CIT Bank 5.05% UFB Direct 5.25%

* Advertised APYs as of April 1, 2024, excluding promotional and affiliate rates. APYs are subject to change at any time. This list is not comprehensive.

Apple launched its savings account in April 2023, in partnership with Goldman Sachs. The account can be opened and managed in the Wallet app on the iPhone, and it has no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. You must have an Apple Card, be a U.S. resident, and be at least 18 years old to open an account.

The account allows Apple Card holders to earn interest on their Daily Cash cashback balance, and on funds deposited via a linked bank account or an Apple Cash balance. The maximum balance allowed is now $1,000,000, up from a previous limit of $250,000.

To open a savings account in the Wallet app, tap on your Apple Card, tap on the circle with three dots at the top of the screen, tap Daily Cash, and select Set Up Savings.

Goldman Sachs reportedly plans to end its consumer lending partnership with Apple, but it is unclear how this might impact Apple Card holders.