Apple Card Savings Account's Balance Limit Increased to $1 Million

by

Goldman Sachs today increased the Apple Card savings account's balance limit to $1 million, with cardholders being notified by email.

apple card savings account feature
From the updated Apple Card cardholder agreement, effective March 1:

The maximum balance limit for your Account is $1,000,000, based on your Current Balance (including interest and Daily Cash deposits).

The account's previous balance limit was $250,000, which is the maximum amount that the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) would cover in the event that Goldman Sachs were to become insolvent. Any deposits above $250,000, up to the new $1 million limit, would not be covered by the FDIC in the event of bank failure.

Some other high-yield savings accounts in the U.S. offer balance limits above $250,000. For example, Goldman Sachs' other high-yield savings account Marcus allows a maximum balance of $1 million per account, up to a total of $3 million.

Apple launched its savings account in April 2023, in partnership with Goldman Sachs. The account can be opened and managed in the Wallet app on the iPhone, and it has no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. You must have an Apple Card, be a U.S. resident, and be at least 18 years old to open an account.

The account allows Apple Card holders to earn interest on their Daily Cash cashback balance, and on funds deposited via a linked bank account or an Apple Cash balance. Apple's savings account currently offers a 4.5% APY following an increase in late January.

To open a savings account in the Wallet app, tap on your Apple Card, tap on the circle with three dots at the top of the screen, tap Daily Cash, and select Set Up Savings.

Goldman Sachs reportedly plans to end its partnership with Apple, but it is unclear how this might impact the Apple Card and the savings account.

(Thanks, Jose Perez Jr.!)

benz240 Avatar
benz240
45 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
It's about time! Glad I have a place for all my Apple Card daily cash.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
43 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
Did someone say ONE MEEELION DOLLARS?

Obligatory: Tim Apple, how much do you want [S]to get [/S] allow the [S]suckers[/S] customers to [S]pre-spend[/S] save



kidding...kidding - down/angry votes incoming

Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hogswarts Avatar
Hogswarts
39 minutes ago at 12:21 pm
Remember, the FDIC insurance limit is $250K per depositor at a given institution. If you care about this insurance, never put more than $250K in one account. You can have multiple fully insured accounts at a single institution, as long as the name (or combination of names) differ.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
msackey Avatar
msackey
19 minutes ago at 12:41 pm

I wouldn't want to be the person who had 1 million on their credit card.

They mean the savings card, not the credit card.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hogswarts Avatar
Hogswarts
41 minutes ago at 12:19 pm
GS is welcome to test the maximum deposit with my account.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheDarkAngel Avatar
TheDarkAngel
41 minutes ago at 12:20 pm
Now I just need a million dollars to put in there ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
