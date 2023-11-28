Apple Ending Apple Card Partnership With Goldman Sachs

by

Apple is ending its credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs, according to The Wall Street Journal. Apple plans to stop working with Goldman Sachs in the next 12 to 15 months, and it is not yet clear if Apple has established a new partnership for the Apple Card.

apple card 1
Apple and Goldman Sachs will dissolve their entire consumer partnership, including the ‌Apple Card‌ and the Apple Savings account.

Rumors earlier this year suggested that Goldman Sachs wanted to get out of its relationship with Apple as part of a plan to cut back on its consumer business. Goldman Sachs at the time was said to be speaking with American Express about a possible takeover, but the ‌Apple Card‌ needs to run on the Mastercard network until 2026 due to a deal established between Apple and Goldman Sachs. Amex also had concerns about aspects of the program such as loan loss rates due to Apple's push to have customers approved, so the status of the talks is not known.

Synchrony Financial, known as the largest issuer of store credit cards, has considered taking over the ‌Apple Card‌, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Goldman Sachs and Apple have worked together on the ‌Apple Card‌ since it launched in 2019, and have also teamed up for the high-yield Apple Savings account and the Apple Pay Later feature. The partnership has not gone smoothly, with Goldman Sachs running into customer service issues due to long wait times for disputed ‌Apple Card‌ transactions and issues with the Apple Savings account.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau launched an investigation into Goldman Sachs due to the customer complaints, leading to tension with Apple. Apple is unhappy with the customer service reputation of its ‌Apple Card‌ and Apple Savings products, while some Goldman Sachs executives blame Apple for the regulatory scrutiny.

Goldman Sachs was new to consumer banking when the ‌Apple Card‌ launched, and to establish a deal with Apple, it is not collecting fees that many credit card issuers receive. The bank does not get a cut of the fee that merchants pay to Apple to accept the ‌Apple Card‌, nor is it able to collect annual fees, late fees, or foreign transaction fees. Goldman Sachs does earn money from loans issued to cardholders who split Apple purchases into installments, but it is not known if Apple will be able to establish a similar deal with another issuer because of the limited revenue the ‌Apple Card‌ provides.

Top Rated Comments

christarp Avatar
christarp
49 minutes ago at 03:12 pm
Huh.. I wonder if that means the end of the Apple Card if they don’t find a new partner. I do really like its intuitive interface.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
justiny Avatar
justiny
46 minutes ago at 03:15 pm
If Apple officially initiated this move, then I would be surprised if there wasn’t already a plan in place to move forward.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scheinderrob Avatar
scheinderrob
42 minutes ago at 03:18 pm

Synchrony
even worse. synchrony is ****ing awful
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TigerNike23 Avatar
TigerNike23
42 minutes ago at 03:18 pm

Sure hope it isn’t Synchrony. Very poorly run.
I would bail rather than deal with Synchrony Bank.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
48 minutes ago at 03:12 pm
I hope they find someone to keep the Apple Card and Savings account going. The joint Apple Card is what my wife and I primarily use.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
caliguy Avatar
caliguy
45 minutes ago at 03:15 pm
The Savings APY has become very uncompetitive.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Logo

Apple Discontinued These 5 Products This Year

Monday November 27, 2023 7:03 am PST by
As the end of 2023 nears, now is a good opportunity to look back at some of the devices and accessories that Apple discontinued throughout the year. Apple products discontinued in 2023 include the iPhone 13 mini, 13-inch MacBook Pro, MagSafe Battery Pack, MagSafe Duo Charger, and leather accessories. Also check out our lists of Apple products discontinued in 2022 and 2021. iPhone Mini ...
Read Full Article
ios 17 namedrop

Police Departments and News Sites Spreading Misinformation About How iOS 17 NameDrop Feature Works

Monday November 27, 2023 5:11 pm PST by
Apple with iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1 introduced a new NameDrop feature that is designed to allow users to place Apple devices near one another to quickly exchange contact information. Sharing contact information is done with explicit user permission, but some news organizations and police departments have been spreading misinformation about how functions. As noted by The Washington Post,...
Read Full Article122 comments
iOS 17

26 New Things Your iPhone Can Do With Next Month's iOS 17.2 Update

Wednesday November 22, 2023 10:57 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers in October. Since then we've seen two more betas, and with each iteration Apple continues to add more new features and changes, many of which users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 26 new things that are coming to your iPhone when the finalized version is publicly released in December. 1. Help You...
Read Full Article156 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.1.2 Update for iPhone Likely to Be Released This Week

Monday November 27, 2023 8:24 am PST by
Apple will likely release iOS 17.1.2 this week, based on mounting evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs in recent days. As a minor update, iOS 17.1.2 should be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues might be addressed. Some users have continued to experience Wi-Fi issues on iOS 17.1.1, so perhaps iOS 17.1.2 will include the same fix for Wi-Fi...
Read Full Article55 comments
Cyber Monday Deals Feature 2022

40+ Apple Cyber Week Deals for AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and More

Sunday November 26, 2023 9:47 am PST by
Cyber Week has taken the place of Black Friday, and you'll find some of the same deals still around for the next few days, although many from Black Friday have now expired. This includes dozens of record low prices on Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iPhone, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a...
Read Full Article21 comments
General Black Friday Deals 2022 Green

40+ Apple Black Friday Deals Still Available for AirPods, iPhone, iPad and More

Friday November 24, 2023 5:01 am PST by
Black Friday 2023 has officially ended, but we're still tracking some of the best deals of the year on Apple products like AirPods, iPad, iPhone, MacBook, and many more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Specifically, in this article we're...
Read Full Article