Apple Card Savings Account Available Starting Today With 4.15% Interest Rate

Apple today announced that the Apple Card savings account is available starting today with a 4.15% APY. The savings account has no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements.



The feature allows Apple Card users to open a high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs in the Wallet app on their iPhone and start earning interest on their Daily Cash balance. Users can also earn interest on personal funds deposited into the savings account through a linked bank account, or from their Apple Cash balance.

To open a savings account in the Wallet app, users will tap on the Apple Card, tap on the circle with three dots at the top of the screen, tap Daily Cash, and select Set Up Savings. Once the account is set up, all Daily Cash received from that point on will be automatically deposited into it and start earning interest. If they prefer, users can choose to have Daily Cash added to their Apple Cash balance instead at any time.

Apple Card Savings requires an iPhone with iOS 16.4 or later. Apple has published a support document with additional details about the feature.