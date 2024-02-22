Six Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup.

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole
If you plan to skip this year's iPhone 16, or if you're just plain curious about what's on the horizon, here are five rumored features that we are expecting to arrive in time for its successor, the iPhone 17 series, which is likely to be released in September 2025.
1. Under-Display Face ID

iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be the first ‌iPhone‌ to feature under-panel Face ID technology. The only external indication of the under-display ‌Face ID‌ technology will likely be a circular cutout for the front-facing camera. This will probably be Apple's last premium model to include a circular cutout for the front-facing camera. Apple is then expected adopt under-display cameras in 2027's "Pro" ‌iPhone‌ models for a true "all-screen" appearance.


2. Larger Standard Devices

iPhone 17 & iPhone 17 Plus

This year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to be getting bigger display sizes, going from 6.12- and 6.69-inches to 6.27- and 6.86-inches, respectively. With the ‌iPhone‌ 17 and ‌iPhone‌ 17 Plus in 2025, Apple is expected to also bring the larger 6.27- and 6.86-inch display sizes to its two standard ‌iPhone‌ models. As a result, expect the entire iPhone 17 lineup to use a taller aspect ratio of 19.6:9, suggesting the devices will be slightly taller, rather than wider.


3. 120Hz ProMotion (Always-on Display)

iPhone 17 & iPhone 17 Plus

Apple intends to expand ProMotion to its standard models in 2025, allowing them to ramp up to a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and video content when necessary. Notably, ProMotion would also enable the display on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus to ramp down to a more power-efficient refresh rate as low as 1Hz, allowing for an always-on display that can show the Lock Screen's clock, widgets, notifications, and wallpaper even when the device is locked.

4. Apple-Designed Wi-Fi 7 Chip

iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple's premium 2025 models are expected to be equipped with an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip for the first time. Wi-Fi 7 support would allow the "Pro" models to send and receive data over the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously with a supported router, resulting in faster Wi-Fi speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connectivity. The Wi-Fi chip would also allow Apple to further reduce its dependance on external suppliers like Broadcom, which currently supplies Apple with a combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip for iPhones.

5. 48MP Telephoto Lens

iPhone 17 Pro Max

An upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto lens on Apple's largest premium device is expected to be optimized for use with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset, which launches on February 2, 2024. (The current iPhone 15 Pro models feature 48-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra wide, and 12-megapixel telephoto lenses.) That would make 2025's "Pro Max" the first iPhone to have a rear camera system composed entirely of 48-megapixel lenses, making it capable of capturing even more photographic detail.

6. 24MP Selfie Camera

All iPhone 17 Models

The iPhone 17 lineup will feature a 24-megapixel front-facing camera with a six-element lens, according to one rumor. The iPhone 14 and 15 feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with five plastic lens elements, and this year's iPhone 16 lineup is expected to feature the same hardware. The upgraded resolution to 24 megapixels on the iPhone 17 will allow photos to maintain their quality even when cropped or zoomed in, while the larger number of pixels will capture finer details. The upgrade to a six-element lens should also slightly enhance image quality.

Top Rated Comments

wikiverse Avatar
wikiverse
8 weeks ago

Given that these are all speculation, I am still wondering whether I should upgrade to the 16 Pro Max or wait another year for the 17 Pro Max. I currently own the 13 Pro Max.
Just plan to keep your phone for 5-7 years. Honestly, all of the upgrades are so minor at this point you won't actually care if you don't have them. I thought I wanted a 5x camera, until I used it and realised the photos were garbage and went for the standard pro. But I was upgrading from the 8, and I would have kept the 8, except for the fact that I couldn't update software anymore, and I'd need to keep replacing the battery. Before that I had a 5.

You should never hold out for features in a phone. Just upgrade when your current device is no longer able to do what you actually need it to do on a day-to-day basis (not a rare one-off basis). It's a much smarter choice financially and environmentally.

Realistically your next phone should be the 18 or 19. Possibly the 20 if you replace the battery in a couple years. No one 'needs' to upgrade more frequently. People just get caught in the hype.
Score: 22 Votes
Elusi Avatar
Elusi
8 weeks ago
Every time I read that the phone yet again is expected to become bigger, across all classes, I become a bit sadder.

As an owner of both iPad and laptop, the phone fits the purpose for those times when I am without the other devices. I just want it to be small and manageable. Not some thing that tries to be some kind of acceptable compromise in all categories. I don't want to do my taxes or watch movies on it.

I don't wish for them to NOT offer bigger phones for those who prefer it. Just that with the entire lineup of different iphones it'd be great if at least one remained "small".
Score: 19 Votes
k1121j Avatar
k1121j
8 weeks ago
But i don't want a bigger phone. :mad:
Score: 13 Votes
ric22 Avatar
ric22
8 weeks ago
"expect the entire iPhone 17 lineup to use a taller aspect ratio of 19.6:9, suggesting the devices will be slightly taller, rather than wider."

Why why why? Our pockets can accommodate wider, but they cannot accommodate taller!
Score: 10 Votes
d5aqoëp Avatar
d5aqoëp
8 weeks ago
Apple would rather go bankrupt than give 120hz Pro-Motion to non-pro models. Fools at Apple still think 120hz displays are Pro or Premium features when $300 Androids have it.

The 60hz displays of non-Pro iPhone models look downright pedestrian compared to some decent entry level Androids.
Score: 10 Votes
azentropy Avatar
azentropy
8 weeks ago
Still holding out some hope that the move to larger screens will also make room for a smaller (but not mini) iPhone Pro. I think a ~5.8" screen in an updated form factor with small bezels could be a winner.
Score: 8 Votes
