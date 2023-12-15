iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumored to Feature 48MP Telephoto Lens

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely feature a 48-megapixel Telephoto lens, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst who covers companies within Apple's supply chain.

iPhone 15 Pro Cameras
In a research note this week with Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, focused on Apple supplier Largan Precision, Pu said the iPhone 17 Pro Max's upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto lens will be optimized for use with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset, set to be released in the U.S. in early 2024. Pu did not provide any additional details about the lens, or how it will interface with the Vision Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro models have 48-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra wide, and 12-megapixel telephoto lenses. Starting with iOS 17.2, these devices can record spatial video with 3D depth for playback on the Vision Pro. When held in landscape orientation, the main and ultra wide lenses combine to record spatial video with added depth.

Earlier this year, Pu said iPhone 16 Pro models would feature a 48-megapixel ultra wide lens, so the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be the first iPhone model to have a rear camera system entirely with 48-megapixel lenses. Higher megapixels allows for photos to have more detail, which can be useful for cropping and printing.

iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to launch in September 2025, so they are still nearly two years away, and Apple's plans might not be finalized.

Tags: Jeff Pu, iPhone 17

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
3 days ago at 09:41 am
Getting a bit ahead of ourselves here. We don't even have the iPhone 16 yet and they're already attempting to predict what features will be on the iPhone 17? ?
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iamgalt Avatar
iamgalt
3 days ago at 09:56 am
Oh, great. The iPhone 16 Pro Max that I ordered in 10 months is already out of date.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
3 days ago at 09:42 am
Ok, so skip the iPhone 16…
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacDevil7334 Avatar
MacDevil7334
3 days ago at 09:46 am
If this also means the physical size of the telephoto sensor will be getting larger, this is great news! Going to 48 MP on the current sensor size would be rough. The telephoto lens already struggles in even moderate light.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
OneBar Avatar
OneBar
3 days ago at 11:35 am
Lenses aren't measured in MP. They're measured in mm. Sensors are measured in MP. The telephoto lens is going to be whatever mm and whatever f/ stop and the sensor is going to be 48 MP or whatever. How about we improve the f/ stop instead of getting more MP? That's the real deal.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iPadified Avatar
iPadified
3 days ago at 11:36 am
I wish journalist would stop using the phrase “…48 MPixel lens”. It is wrong on so many levels. A digital photosensor has pixels, a lens does not.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
