Kuo: iPhone 17 to Feature 24MP Front-Facing Camera

Monday January 1, 2024 1:00 am PST by Hartley Charlton

Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 12 years, releasing no new iPads in 2023 – the first time that the company has chosen to not launch a new tablet in an entire calendar year since the introduction of the product line. From its debut in 2010, the iPad has been an important product for Apple and the clear tablet market leader, releasing at least one new model every year. In...