Kuo: iPhone 17 to Feature 24MP Front-Facing Camera
The iPhone 17 will feature a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
The information was shared in a new post on Medium, adding that the new front-facing camera will feature one additional lens piece over the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16. Kuo's wording suggests that both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro's front-facing cameras will tout the upgrade.
More to follow...
