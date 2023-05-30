iPhone 16 Pro to Feature Taller Aspect Ratio, iPhone 17 to Follow in 2025

The iPhone 16 Pro models will feature a taller aspect ratio of 19.6:9, a change that will trickle down to the standard iPhone 17 models the following year, new forecasts from display analyst Ross Young claim.



The iPhone 14 lineup has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a specification that is expected to remain the same across this year's iPhone 15 lineup. The change with the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro models means that the device should get slightly taller, rather than wider. While the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro models have been widely rumored to feature larger display for some time, the aspect ratio of the devices was unclear until now.

Young also provided exact display sizes for the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max. The devices are expected to increase from 6.12- and 6.69-inches to 6.27- and 6.86-inches, respectively. This represents a display size increase of 2.5% on both devices.

More to follow...