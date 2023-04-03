120Hz ProMotion Rumored to Expand to Non-Pro iPhones in Two Years

Apple will expand ProMotion to the standard iPhone models in two years, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. ProMotion was first introduced on the iPhone 13 Pro models in 2021 and remains exclusive to Pro models for now.



In a tweet today, Young provided a roadmap outlining various display-related technologies coming to future iPhones. Notably, the roadmap indicates that low-power LTPO display technology will be expanded to the standard iPhones in 2025, which Young said will enable ProMotion on these devices, allowing the display to ramp up to a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and video content when necessary.

ProMotion would also allow the display to ramp down to a more power-efficient refresh rate. iPhone 13 Pro models can ramp down to 10Hz, while iPhone 14 Pro models can go as low as 1Hz, allowing for an always-on display that can show the Lock Screen's clock, widgets, notifications, and wallpaper even when the device is locked.

The roadmap starts in 2021 and ends in 2027

All in all, the roadmap suggests that the so-called "iPhone 17" and "iPhone 17 Plus" will feature ProMotion, and likely an always-on display too. Apple has routinely expanded Pro-only features to standard models over time, such as OLED technology, and the Dynamic Island is also expected to expand to all four iPhone 15 models later this year.

Young also outlined when Apple will adopt under-screen Face ID and cameras in future iPhones, which we discuss in more detail in a separate story. Over the past few years, the analyst has accurately leaked many display-related details about future Apple products, including ProMotion coming to the iPhone 13 Pro and MacBook Pro, the sixth-generation iPad mini featuring a larger 8.3-inch display, and much more.