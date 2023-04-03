120Hz ProMotion Rumored to Expand to Non-Pro iPhones in Two Years

by

Apple will expand ProMotion to the standard iPhone models in two years, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. ProMotion was first introduced on the iPhone 13 Pro models in 2021 and remains exclusive to Pro models for now.

iPhone 15 Pro Multi Purpose button Mute Switch Feature Green
In a tweet today, Young provided a roadmap outlining various display-related technologies coming to future iPhones. Notably, the roadmap indicates that low-power LTPO display technology will be expanded to the standard iPhones in 2025, which Young said will enable ProMotion on these devices, allowing the display to ramp up to a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and video content when necessary.

ProMotion would also allow the display to ramp down to a more power-efficient refresh rate. iPhone 13 Pro models can ramp down to 10Hz, while iPhone 14 Pro models can go as low as 1Hz, allowing for an always-on display that can show the Lock Screen's clock, widgets, notifications, and wallpaper even when the device is locked.

Young iPhone Roadmap

The roadmap starts in 2021 and ends in 2027

All in all, the roadmap suggests that the so-called "iPhone 17" and "iPhone 17 Plus" will feature ProMotion, and likely an always-on display too. Apple has routinely expanded Pro-only features to standard models over time, such as OLED technology, and the Dynamic Island is also expected to expand to all four iPhone 15 models later this year.

Young also outlined when Apple will adopt under-screen Face ID and cameras in future iPhones, which we discuss in more detail in a separate story. Over the past few years, the analyst has accurately leaked many display-related details about future Apple products, including ProMotion coming to the iPhone 13 Pro and MacBook Pro, the sixth-generation iPad mini featuring a larger 8.3-inch display, and much more.

Ion-X Avatar
Ion-X
18 minutes ago at 08:58 am
Now bring ProMotion to the Studio Display! For under $1500…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
14 minutes ago at 09:02 am
Remember when Apple use to make fun of Microsoft because of the all Windows SKU's. Now they have become that company.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
temende Avatar
temende
15 minutes ago at 09:01 am
This is great news if true, means I won't have to get the Pro model next time I upgrade since ProMotion is the only "pro" feature I care about.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AmazeSE Avatar
AmazeSE
13 minutes ago at 09:02 am
This should be happening sooner. But I guess we should be happy that Apple is finally bringing it to the regular model iPhones.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
9 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Why does it seem like this is a very slow transition? 120Hz Pro Motion has been around for so long now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
8 minutes ago at 09:08 am

Why does it seem like this is a very slow transition? 120Hz Pro Motion has been around for so long now.
Exactly, this should not be a premium in 2023 or 2025, this is a standard technology that budget Androids have had for years now. Apple is just sheeping out the user base.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
