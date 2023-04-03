Under-Display Face ID Reportedly to Debut on 'iPhone 17 Pro'
The "iPhone 17 Pro" will be the first iPhone to feature under-panel Face ID technology, according to display analyst Ross Young.
In an updated roadmap shared on Twitter earlier today, Young claimed that the under-display Face ID technology will still be accompanied by a circular cutout for the front-facing camera. This implementation is expected to persist until 2027's "Pro" iPhone models, which will also move the camera under the display for a true "all screen" appearance.
The forecast differs from Young's initial roadmap shared in May 2022. Previously, he expected 2024's iPhone 16 Pro models to be the first to feature under-panel Face ID technology. Last month, Young said that this one-year delay was due to "sensor issues." The change means that the two display cutouts that currently compose the Dynamic Island will apparently persist unchanged through three successive "Pro" iPhone generations.
Young also said that the standard iPhone 17 models will adopt ProMotion, a feature that is currently exclusive to Apple's high-end devices.
