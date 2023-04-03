Under-Display Face ID Reportedly to Debut on 'iPhone 17 Pro'

by

The "iPhone 17 Pro" will be the first ‌iPhone‌ to feature under-panel Face ID technology, according to display analyst Ross Young.

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole
In an updated roadmap shared on Twitter earlier today, Young claimed that the under-display ‌Face ID‌ technology will still be accompanied by a circular cutout for the front-facing camera. This implementation is expected to persist until 2027's "Pro" ‌iPhone‌ models, which will also move the camera under the display for a true "all screen" appearance.

The forecast differs from Young's initial roadmap shared in May 2022. Previously, he expected 2024's iPhone 16 Pro models to be the first to feature under-panel ‌Face ID‌ technology. Last month, Young said that this one-year delay was due to "sensor issues." The change means that the two display cutouts that currently compose the Dynamic Island will apparently persist unchanged through three successive "Pro" ‌iPhone‌ generations.

Young also said that the standard ‌iPhone‌ 17 models will adopt ProMotion, a feature that is currently exclusive to Apple's high-end devices.

Tags: Face ID Guide, Ross Young

Top Rated Comments

dantracht Avatar
dantracht
9 minutes ago at 09:07 am
This is another one of those I’ll believe it when I see it things.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
6 minutes ago at 09:09 am
you're meaning to tell me that distracting eyesore dynamic iSlAnD won't be gone until the iphone 17 pro?

hope my 13 pro max lasts that long
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
2 minutes ago at 09:13 am
I think I'm going to hold off until iPhone 18 pro...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
2 minutes ago at 09:14 am
Lol, by that time we'll all have microchips in our heads and won't need phones anymore.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrRom92 Avatar
MrRom92
1 minute ago at 09:14 am
I get less and less excited for new iPhones the worse and worse iOS gets
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.4 Now Available for Your iPhone With These 8 New Features

Friday March 31, 2023 8:55 am PDT by
Following six weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.4 was released to the public this week. The software update includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone 8 and newer. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the iPhone, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes added with iOS 16.4,...
Read Full Article
CarPlay Phone Call

General Motors to Phase Out Apple CarPlay Starting This Year in EV Transition

Friday March 31, 2023 8:43 am PDT by
General Motors (GM) will phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its vehicles starting this year, shifting to a built-in infotainment system co-developed with Google (via Reuters). GM owns Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC in the United States. It will stop offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, which goes on sale this summer. The company plans ...
Read Full Article505 comments
wwdc 2023

Three Products We Might See at WWDC 2023

Friday March 31, 2023 3:37 pm PDT by
Apple this week announced the official dates for the 34th annual Worldwide Developers Conference, with the annual WWDC keynote event set to take place on Monday, June 5. The keynote is where Apple unveils new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, and sometimes, we get hardware announcements. Rumors this year suggest there are at least three new devices that are set to be unveiled in the ...
Read Full Article159 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Multi Purpose button Mute Switch Feature Green 2

iPhone 15 Pro Solid-State Button Sensitivity Can Be Customized to Cater for Cases and Gloves

Thursday March 30, 2023 11:36 pm PDT by
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users will be able to customize the sensitivity of the solid-state buttons on their device, thanks to a new sensitivity toggle in Settings. That's according to details provided by a hitherto reliable source that shared additional details on the MacRumors forums. Earlier this week, the same anonymous tipster revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will use...
Read Full Article135 comments
airpods with wires by ken pillonel

Engineer Brings Wires and USB-C Connector to AirPods

Saturday April 1, 2023 1:00 am PDT by
Hardware prototyping consultant Ken Pillonel has added wires and a USB-C connector to a set of AirPods, bypassing the need for its charging case. Repair site iFixit has given all versions of the AirPods and AirPods Pro a score of zero out of 10 for repairability. They are not designed to be serviced or repaired because no internal components can be accessed without damage to the device,...
Read Full Article91 comments
watchOS

Gurman: watchOS 10 to Have Notable Changes, macOS 13.4 to Support New Macs

Sunday April 2, 2023 8:25 am PDT by
watchOS 10 should be a "fairly extensive upgrade" for the Apple Watch this year, with "notable changes" to the user interface, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, he did not provide any details about specific changes planned. In his weekly newsletter, Gurman added that only modest hardware changes are expected for new Apple Watch models coming later this year. Apple is expected ...
Read Full Article99 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases First Public Betas of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5

Thursday March 30, 2023 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come two days after Apple provided the betas to developers. Those who have signed up their accounts for Apple's free beta testing program can enable the beta by opening up the Settings app, going ...
Read Full Article14 comments