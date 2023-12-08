USB-C Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad Could Arrive in Spring 2024

Apple's Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad could finally switch from Lightning to USB-C in the spring of 2024.



The rumor, originating from Weibo user "Instant Digital," suggests that all three of Apple's Lightning-based peripherals designed for the Mac could receive an upgrade in the spring. It is unclear if the accessories will have any changes beyond the switch to USB-C. They still look largely the same as they did when they received their last major update in October 2015, although there have been some minor revisions over the years, including a switch to braided cables, and new color options that are only available with the 24-inch iMac. Apple also released a Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID button in 2021.

While the Magic Mouse lasts around a month or longer between charges, the position of the Lightning port on the bottom of the accessory has been a point of contention in the Apple community for many years, as it prevents it from being used while charging. It is unclear if the USB-C port on the new version will be placed in a more convenient location.

Ever since Apple began transitioning from Lightning to USB-C, the port change on its peripherals has been widely anticipated. Despite rumors suggesting that the switch would occur with the release of the company's new iMacs in October, no such change occurred and all three accessories continue to sport a Lightning port for charging and pairing.

Apple's decision to leave the accessories unchanged is notable because the company has otherwise progressively been moving to USB-C. The entire iPhone 15 lineup, all latest-generation iPad models, the Siri Remote for Apple TV, second-generation AirPods Pro, and new Apple Pencil all now feature a USB-C port. Other than the three peripherals that accompany the ‌‌iMac‌‌, the only latest-generation Apple devices that still have a Lightning port are the AirPods, AirPods Max, and iPhone SE.

Spring officially runs from March to May. An update to the various "Magic" Mac accessories in this time frame would be unusual, given that the ‌iMac‌ was refreshed just five to seven months earlier, but it is not out of the question. Apple is rumored to be planning several product releases for the spring, including new iPads and Macs, and potentially its Vision Pro headset.

Instant Digital has a mixed track record in terms of revealing accurate information about Apple's plans. The source was first to report the iPhone 14's Yellow spring refresh, Spatial Video on the iPhone 15 Pro, and the Apple Watch Series 9's minor refresh, as well as the only rumor claiming that the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus would feature frosted back glass. However, they also have made claims about several iOS 17 features and the release of a new iPad Air in October 2023 that did not pan out.