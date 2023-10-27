New Magic Mouse With USB-C Port Expected at Apple Event Next Week

Apple will likely announce new versions of its Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for the Mac at its "Scary Fast" event on Monday, October 30, according to a report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The updated accessories are expected to be equipped with USB-C ports instead of Lightning ports for charging.



The accessories will likely be unveiled alongside an updated 24-inch iMac with an M3 chip, which Gurman also expects to be announced at the event.

It's unclear if the accessories will have any design changes beyond the switch to USB-C. They look largely the same as they did when they received their last major update in October 2015, although there have been some minor revisions over the years, including a switch to braided cables, and new color options that are only available with the 24-inch iMac. Apple also released a Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID button in 2021.

While the Magic Mouse lasts around a month or longer between charges, the position of the Lightning port on the bottom of the mouse has been a meme in the Apple community for many years, as it prevents the mouse from being used while charging. It's unclear if the USB-C port on the new version will be placed in a more convenient location.

All four iPhone 15 models are equipped with USB-C ports instead of Lightning. The latest Siri Remote for the Apple TV also has a USB-C port, and Apple discontinued the MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger with Lightning ports.

Apple's event on October 30 begins at the unusual time of 5 p.m. Pacific/8 p.m. Eastern, so make sure to mark your calendar correctly.