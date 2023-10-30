Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse Still Feature Lightning Instead of USB-C

by

The newly announced M3 iMac is still accompanied by peripherals with a Lightning port for pairing and charging, rather than USB-C as rumored.

m3 imac whats in the box
In recent months, Apple was widely expected to be planning to switch the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse to USB-C upon the release of the M3 ‌iMac‌, but that has not occurred. These peripherals continue to feature a Lightning port and are completely unchanged following Apple's series of Mac-related announcements.

Apple's decision to leave the accessories unchanged is notable because the company has otherwise progressively been moving to USB-C. The entire iPhone 15 lineup, all latest-generation iPad models, the Siri Remote for Apple TV, second-generation AirPods Pro, and new Apple Pencil all now feature a USB-C port. Other than the three peripherals that accompany the ‌iMac‌, the only latest-generation Apple devices that still have a Lightning port are the AirPods, AirPods Max, and iPhone SE.

Return Zero
Return Zero
56 minutes ago at 05:54 pm
Lightning accessories and 8GB base. This is a pretty bad look by now.
Score: 17 Votes
midkay
midkay
58 minutes ago at 05:53 pm
Holy cow, what a miss.
Score: 14 Votes
Kylo83
Kylo83
57 minutes ago at 05:54 pm
Apple has lost the plot
Score: 12 Votes
Nautilus007
Nautilus007
57 minutes ago at 05:54 pm
disappointing
Score: 11 Votes
Mrkevinfinnerty
Mrkevinfinnerty
57 minutes ago at 05:54 pm
The European Commission will have Tims head for this
Score: 10 Votes
sw1tcher
sw1tcher
55 minutes ago at 05:55 pm

Apple's decision to leave the accessories unchanged is notable because the company has otherwise progressively been moving to USB-C.
Mark Gurman said we'd see them announced today.

https://www.macrumors.com/2023/10/27/usb-c-magic-mouse-expected-at-apple-event/


It's almost as if Apple held off on announcing them just to make Mark Gurman wrong. ?
Score: 10 Votes
