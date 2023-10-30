Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse Still Feature Lightning Instead of USB-C

The newly announced M3 iMac is still accompanied by peripherals with a Lightning port for pairing and charging, rather than USB-C as rumored.



In recent months, Apple was widely expected to be planning to switch the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse to USB-C upon the release of the M3 ‌iMac‌, but that has not occurred. These peripherals continue to feature a Lightning port and are completely unchanged following Apple's series of Mac-related announcements.

Apple's decision to leave the accessories unchanged is notable because the company has otherwise progressively been moving to USB-C. The entire iPhone 15 lineup, all latest-generation iPad models, the Siri Remote for Apple TV, second-generation AirPods Pro, and new Apple Pencil all now feature a USB-C port. Other than the three peripherals that accompany the ‌iMac‌, the only latest-generation Apple devices that still have a Lightning port are the AirPods, AirPods Max, and iPhone SE.