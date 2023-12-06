Apple to Launch Two iPad Air and Two OLED iPad Pro Models Early Next Year

by

To boost falling iPad sales, Apple has a major refresh planned for the ‌iPad‌ lineup in early 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple plans to debut new iPad Air and iPad Pro models, both of which will feature notable changes.

The ‌iPad Air‌ will come in two sizes like the ‌iPad Pro‌ for the first time. The smaller model will continue to measure in at 10.9 inches, but the larger version will be 12.9 inches, like the larger ‌iPad Pro‌. Apple is aiming to provide more variety between screen size and price, and the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Air‌ will be more affordable than the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌.

Apple's 2024 ‌iPad Pro‌ models will feature OLED displays, a first for the ‌iPad‌ lineup. Apple has been using OLED technology for the iPhone and the Apple Watch, but larger OLED screens are more expensive. Compared to LED or mini-LED, OLED brings deeper blacks and more vivid colors. OLED displays will be a Pro-only feature, with the ‌iPad Air‌ to continue to use standard displays.

Gurman says that the high-end version of the ‌iPad Pro‌ will be equipped with the new M3 chip that Apple introduced earlier this year. The M3 is built on 3-nanometer technology, and it will bring notable graphics improvement over the M2 chip that is currently used in the ‌iPad Pro‌.

Apple will refresh the iPad mini and the low-cost ‌iPad‌ in 2024, but it is unclear if these tablets will be updated at the same time as the ‌iPad Pro‌ and ‌iPad Air‌.

To go along with the updated iPads, Apple plans to introduce a new Apple Pencil and new Magic Keyboards. The updated Magic Keyboards are said to have a sturdier frame made from aluminum, which will allow the ‌iPad‌ to more closely resemble a laptop.

There were no iPads released in 2023, which is the first time that Apple has not debuted a new tablet during a calendar year. ‌iPad‌ revenue came in at $28.3 billion in 2023, down from $29.3 billion in 2022.

The new ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ models and their accompanying accessories are expected to launch around the end of March, which is also when Apple plans to release iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4. Apple is likely to hold a March event to introduce the new devices.

