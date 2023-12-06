New M3 MacBook Air Models Expected Around March 2024

by

Apple plans to refresh the MacBook Air around March 2024, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in a report on Apple's future iPad and Mac plans. Updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models are in the works.

15inch macbook air purple
As Apple overhauled the ‌MacBook Air‌'s design in 2022 and then introduced a larger model in 2023, no design changes are planned for the 2024 models. The focus will instead be on new internal hardware, including the updated M3 chip.

Introduced earlier this year in the updated MacBook Pro models, the M3 chip is the first chip built on Apple's 3-nanometer process, bringing performance and efficiency improvements. M3 chip benchmarks suggest that the CPU is up to 21 percent faster than the M2, and the GPU is up to 15 percent faster.

According to Gurman, Apple is developing the Macs alongside macOS 14.3, an update that is expected between the end of January and February, but new hardware may ship around the March timeframe. The new ‌MacBook Air‌ models could be timed to launch alongside updated iPad Pro and iPad Air models, which are coming around March.

There is no word yet on when other Macs might be refreshed. The MacBook Pro and iMac models were updated in October 2023, the Mac mini was last updated in January 2023, and the Mac Studio and Mac Pro updated in June 2023.

In the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, Apple saw a steep decline in Mac sales. Macs brought in $7.6 billion, down 34 percent from the $11.5 billion that Apple earned in Q4 2022. Apple expects Mac sales to go up following the launch of the October MacBook Pro models, and an early 2024 ‌MacBook Air‌ refresh will also help to drive growth.

Top Rated Comments

Sorinut Avatar
Sorinut
48 minutes ago at 10:42 am

My M1 will finally get retired for one of these.
I don't plan to even look at a replacement for my M1 until, at least, the M5. It's still as fast as the day I bought it.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
51 minutes ago at 10:39 am
I will stick with the M2 Air for now. It is an excellent machine.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
41 minutes ago at 10:50 am
If Apple were smart, they would upgrade the M3 base model of all their lineup with at least 12GB RAM, as a Mac with M3 chip and 8GB is pitiful performance when you have any other apps open such as multiple web browser windows in the background. For validation of this 8GB RAM performance limitation, see:

Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sorinut Avatar
Sorinut
39 minutes ago at 10:51 am

I don't place to replace my 2017 Intel MacBook Pro with touchbar until it actually goes kaput! :) Hopefully it will be another 5 plus years before that happens!
I used my 2012 Non-Retina MacBook Pro for almost nine years. I think yours can hold on!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
47 minutes ago at 10:44 am
This news doesn't surprise me in the least. It be more surprising if Apple didn't update the MacBook Airs in the spring.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chet-NYC Avatar
Chet-NYC
30 minutes ago at 11:00 am
Really want to know when M3 Max Mac Studio is coming out. Really hope it is sooner than June.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

