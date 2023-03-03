Sources: Apple Planning Product Briefing Next Week as iPhone 14 Rumored to Launch in Yellow

Apple plans to make the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available in Yellow this spring, according to a Weibo post shared by Japanese blog Mac Otakara. However, we cannot independently confirm if the Weibo account has a proven track record.



Apple often adds new iPhone colors in the spring to boost sales midway through the product cycle. Last March, Apple introduced a new Green color for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and a new Alpine Green color for the iPhone 13 Pro models. In April 2021, Apple made the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini available in Purple.

Apple last offered a Yellow color option for the iPhone 11 in 2019 and the iPhone XR in 2018. It's unclear if Apple is planning a new color for the iPhone 14 Pro models, but Yellow might be too similar to the existing Gold option for those devices.



Multiple sources informed MacRumors that Apple's PR team is planning a product briefing next week. Apple announced the new Green colors for the iPhone 13 series on Tuesday, March 8 last year, so there is a chance the briefing is related to a new iPhone color being announced, but the subject of the briefing has yet to be determined.