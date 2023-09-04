Future 'iPhone Ultra' Model Could Capture Spatial Photos and Videos for Vision Pro Headset

by

A future "iPhone Ultra" model could capture spatial photos and videos to be displayed in Apple's Vision Pro headset, according to a rumor shared by a Weibo account with a proven track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans.

iPhone Ultra in Hand Feature
The camera configuration of a future "‌iPhone Ultra‌" model released after the launch of the Vision Pro headset will reportedly "lead the market to rethink what kind of photos and videos a mobile phone should take." It seems highly likely that the information refers to the capture of spatial photos and videos, a unique feature of the Vision Pro that uses outward-facing cameras to record immersive 3D content.

Spatial videos and photos are designed to have "incredible depth," according to Apple, allowing the user to "see into a moment." Apple says that the feature is designed to allow users to relive their memories like never before. From Apple's press release announcing the Vision Pro headset:

Featuring Apple's first three-dimensional camera, Apple Vision Pro lets users capture, relive, and immerse themselves in favorite memories with Spatial Audio. Every spatial photo and video transports users back to a moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering. Users can access their entire photo library on iCloud, and view their photos and videos at a life-size scale with brilliant color and spectacular detail.

Standard photos and videos from an iPhone or another device can still be viewed on the headset, but the 3D images and videos are considerably more immersive and can only be captured using a Vision Pro itself. The feature is so central to the Vision Pro experience that the device has a dedicated mechanical button on the top to activate it.

vision pro 3d videoSpatial video playback in visionOS.

In light of the latest rumor, it seems possible that this "three-dimensional camera" could be headed to the ‌iPhone‌, likely adding further hardware to the existing rear camera configuration that consists of a main wide camera, telephoto camera, ultra wide camera, LiDAR scanner, and Adaptive True Tone flash. The Weibo user cautioned that additional information about the new ‌iPhone‌ capability is currently incomplete, suggesting that there may be more to follow.

It is also worth noting that the "‌iPhone Ultra‌" moniker has been frequently used across Chinese social media platforms when discussing a future "Pro Max" model following rumors that Apple was planning to rename the device earlier this year. The change is no longer expected to occur this year, but according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could release a new high-end device called the "‌iPhone Ultra‌," sitting above the "Pro Max" in the lineup, as soon as next year. The Apple Vision Pro headset is set to launch in early 2024.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Tag: iPhone Ultra Guide
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Popular Stories

top stories 2sep2023

Top Stories: Apple Event Announced for iPhone 15, New Apple Watches, USB-C AirPods, and More

Saturday September 2, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's most important event of the year has finally been confirmed, and we're looking forward to new iPhones, Apple Watch models, and more. In the run-up to the event, we're continuing to hear more tidbits about what to expect for the major new hardware, as well as some other smaller announcements Apple may have in store, so read on for all the details! Apple Announces 'Wonderlust' Event ...
Read Full Article55 comments
iphone 15 dummy models

How Much Will the iPhone 15 Cost?

Thursday August 31, 2023 2:30 am PDT by
Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will be unveiled at the company's annual September event, which will be held this year on Tuesday, September 12. The question is, how much will they cost? iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models last year, the iPhone 15 will be a 6.1-inch device, while the larger iPhone 15 Plus will be a 6.7-inch device. We...
Read Full Article199 comments
iPhone 15 All Colors Mock Feature

Here Are All the iPhone 15 Colors We Expect From Apple

Friday August 25, 2023 2:18 pm PDT by
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, ‌iPhone‌ lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Read Full Article225 comments
maxresdefault

PSA: Don't Buy an iPad Right Now, New Models Coming in 2024

Friday September 1, 2023 12:47 pm PDT by
If you're in the market for a new iPad, you might want to go ahead and hold off. Apple hasn't introduced updates to any of its iPad models in 2023 so far, and rumors suggest that refreshes aren't coming until 2024. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera recaps all the latest iPad rumors in his latest video, so watch that to get an...
Read Full Article191 comments
volvo s60 drivers apple maps

Hands-On With Volvo's Dual-Screen Apple Maps CarPlay Experience

Friday September 1, 2023 11:17 am PDT by
A few months ago, Volvo and Polestar announced updates for their infotainment systems to support dual-screen Apple Maps displays from CarPlay, allowing a supplementary Apple Maps view to appear in the driver display separate from the main infotainment screen. While an increasing number of vehicles are supporting text-based Apple Maps navigation prompts in the driver display and/or head-up...
Read Full Article125 comments
iCloud General Feature

Apple Provides Further Clarity on Why It Abandoned Plan to Detect CSAM in iCloud Photos

Friday September 1, 2023 3:09 am PDT by
Apple on Thursday provided its fullest explanation yet for last year abandoning its controversial plan to detect known Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) stored in iCloud Photos. Apple's statement, shared with Wired and reproduced below, came in response to child safety group Heat Initiative's demand that the company "detect, report, and remove" CSAM from iCloud and offer more tools for...
Read Full Article282 comments