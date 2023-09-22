Best Apple Deals of the Week: New AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C Drop to $199.99 Alongside iPhone 15 Accessory Sales
There were numerous great Apple-related deals over the past week, with our pick of the best being the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.99 at Amazon. This isn't the only brand new Apple product already getting a discount as you'll find out below, where we're tracking sales on both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C)
- What's the deal? Take $49 off the USB-C AirPods Pro 2
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
One of the biggest deals of the week came from Amazon, which already has $49 off the all-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case. It's available for $199.99, down from $249.00.
iPhone 15 Accessories
- What's the deal? Take 23% off iPhone 15 accessory bundles
- Where can I get it? Verizon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Anyone who has a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro arriving today should take a look at Verizon's accessory bundles. You can get an official Apple-made iPhone 15 case, 35W charger, and USB-C cable for $99.97, down from $127.00.
Apple Watch Ultra 1 & 2
- What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Ultra (gen 1) and $19 off Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
With the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 this week, we're tracking steep discounts on the original model at Amazon. You can get the Apple Watch ultra for as low as $698.99, down from $799.00. If you want the latest model, Amazon has it for $779.99, down from $799.00. For Apple Watch Series 9 shoppers, be sure to check out our full post for even more deals.
Anker
- What's the deal? Save on USB-C accessories from Anker
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
We tracked quite a few Anker discounts this week, starting with ones on Eufy Bluetooth trackers and Bluetooth speakers, then focusing on USB-C accessories for your new iPhone 15. You'll find all of the best Anker discounts listed below, including deals on portable batteries, MagSafe chargers, and more.
- 3-Port Compact USB-C Charger - $47.99 with on-page coupon, down from $59.99
- 6-in-1 USB-C Compact Power Strip - $93.49 with on-page coupon, down from $109.99
- Power Bank 24,000 mAh with Smart Digital Display - $99.99, down from $149.99
- Power Bank 20,000 mAh - $110.49 with on-page coupon, down from $129.99
- MagSafe Charger Stand - $119.96 with on-page coupon, down from $149.95
15-Inch MacBook Air
- What's the deal? Take up to $250 off 15-inch MacBook Air
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
We saw a new all-time low price hit the 512GB 15-inch MacBook Air this week, now available for $1,249.00, down from $1,499.00. This is $50 lower than the previous record low that we tracked consistently over the summer.
