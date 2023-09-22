Best Apple Deals of the Week: New AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C Drop to $199.99 Alongside iPhone 15 Accessory Sales

by

There were numerous great Apple-related deals over the past week, with our pick of the best being the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.99 at Amazon. This isn't the only brand new Apple product already getting a discount as you'll find out below, where we're tracking sales on both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C)

airpods pro 2 pink

  • What's the deal? Take $49 off the USB-C AirPods Pro 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C/MagSafe Case) for $199.99

One of the biggest deals of the week came from Amazon, which already has $49 off the all-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case. It's available for $199.99, down from $249.00.

iPhone 15 Accessories

verizon accessories pink

  • What's the deal? Take 23% off iPhone 15 accessory bundles
  • Where can I get it? Verizon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

23% OFF
iPhone 15 Accessory Bundles

Anyone who has a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro arriving today should take a look at Verizon's accessory bundles. You can get an official Apple-made iPhone 15 case, 35W charger, and USB-C cable for $99.97, down from $127.00.

Apple Watch Ultra 1 & 2

apple watch ultra pink

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Ultra (gen 1) and $19 off Apple Watch Ultra 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra for $698.99

$19 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $779.99

With the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 this week, we're tracking steep discounts on the original model at Amazon. You can get the Apple Watch ultra for as low as $698.99, down from $799.00. If you want the latest model, Amazon has it for $779.99, down from $799.00. For Apple Watch Series 9 shoppers, be sure to check out our full post for even more deals.

Anker

anker pink

  • What's the deal? Save on USB-C accessories from Anker
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

We tracked quite a few Anker discounts this week, starting with ones on Eufy Bluetooth trackers and Bluetooth speakers, then focusing on USB-C accessories for your new iPhone 15. You'll find all of the best Anker discounts listed below, including deals on portable batteries, MagSafe chargers, and more.

15-Inch MacBook Air

15 inch macbook air pink

  • What's the deal? Take up to $250 off 15-inch MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$250 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,249.00

$200 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,099.00

We saw a new all-time low price hit the 512GB 15-inch MacBook Air this week, now available for $1,249.00, down from $1,499.00. This is $50 lower than the previous record low that we tracked consistently over the summer.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

