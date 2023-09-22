Best Apple Deals of the Week: New AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C Drop to $199.99 Alongside iPhone 15 Accessory Sales

There were numerous great Apple-related deals over the past week, with our pick of the best being the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.99 at Amazon. This isn't the only brand new Apple product already getting a discount as you'll find out below, where we're tracking sales on both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C)

One of the biggest deals of the week came from Amazon, which already has $49 off the all-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case. It's available for $199.99, down from $249.00.



iPhone 15 Accessories

Anyone who has a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro arriving today should take a look at Verizon's accessory bundles. You can get an official Apple-made iPhone 15 case, 35W charger, and USB-C cable for $99.97, down from $127.00.



Apple Watch Ultra 1 & 2

With the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 this week, we're tracking steep discounts on the original model at Amazon. You can get the Apple Watch ultra for as low as $698.99, down from $799.00. If you want the latest model, Amazon has it for $779.99, down from $799.00. For Apple Watch Series 9 shoppers, be sure to check out our full post for even more deals.



Anker

We tracked quite a few Anker discounts this week, starting with ones on Eufy Bluetooth trackers and Bluetooth speakers, then focusing on USB-C accessories for your new iPhone 15. You'll find all of the best Anker discounts listed below, including deals on portable batteries, MagSafe chargers, and more.



15-Inch MacBook Air

We saw a new all-time low price hit the 512GB 15-inch MacBook Air this week, now available for $1,249.00, down from $1,499.00. This is $50 lower than the previous record low that we tracked consistently over the summer.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.