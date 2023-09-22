Deals: Apple's 512GB 15-Inch MacBook Air Drops to New Record Low Price of $1,249 ($250 Off)
Amazon has all-time low prices on Apple's new 15.3-inch MacBook Air notebooks, with the highlight of the sale being a new $250 discount on the 512GB model. You can get the 512GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air for $1,249.00, down from $1,499.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This sale is available in all four colors: Space Gray, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. All models are in stock and have an estimated delivery date between September 24 and September 28. These notebooks debuted in June and this is a new all-time low price on the 512GB model.
Additionally, Amazon has the 256GB 15.3-inch MacBook Air on sale for $1,099.00, down from $1,299.00. This one is available in two colors (Midnight and Starlight), and has an estimated delivery date between September 24 and September 28 as well.
The new MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 processor, six-speaker system, two Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and MagSafe. The 15.3-inch MacBook Air is mostly similar to the 2022 13.6-inch MacBook Air, but there are some key differences that we highlighted in our buyer's guide.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
