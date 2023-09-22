Deals: Anker Discounts Collection of USB-C Portable Batteries and Wall Chargers for Your New iPhone 15

by

Anker has returned today with a collection of discounts on Amazon that offer sales on USB-C accessories perfect for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. These deals can only be found on Amazon and many of them require you to clip an on-page coupon before you'll see the savings.

Accessories on sale include a few of Anker's portable batteries with USB-C ports, a MagSafe-compatible charger stand, and a few USB-C wall chargers. This includes a Compact Power Strip with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and two AC outlets.

Another highlight of the sale is Anker's MagSafe Charger Stand, which includes space to simultaneously charge an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. This one includes a 30W USB-C wall charger and a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable.

Earlier in the week, we tracked a few other Anker discounts on Amazon, many of which are still live. This includes sales on Eufy Bluetooth trackers, Bluetooth speakers, USB-C hubs, and more.

