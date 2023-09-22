Deals: Anker Discounts Collection of USB-C Portable Batteries and Wall Chargers for Your New iPhone 15
Anker has returned today with a collection of discounts on Amazon that offer sales on USB-C accessories perfect for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. These deals can only be found on Amazon and many of them require you to clip an on-page coupon before you'll see the savings.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Accessories on sale include a few of Anker's portable batteries with USB-C ports, a MagSafe-compatible charger stand, and a few USB-C wall chargers. This includes a Compact Power Strip with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and two AC outlets.
Another highlight of the sale is Anker's MagSafe Charger Stand, which includes space to simultaneously charge an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. This one includes a 30W USB-C wall charger and a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable.
- 3-Port Compact USB-C Charger - $47.99 with on-page coupon, down from $59.99
- 6-in-1 USB-C Compact Power Strip - $93.49 with on-page coupon, down from $109.99
- Power Bank 24,000 mAh with Smart Digital Display - $99.99, down from $149.99
- Power Bank 20,000 mAh - $110.49 with on-page coupon, down from $129.99
- MagSafe Charger Stand - $119.96 with on-page coupon, down from $149.95
Earlier in the week, we tracked a few other Anker discounts on Amazon, many of which are still live. This includes sales on Eufy Bluetooth trackers, Bluetooth speakers, USB-C hubs, and more.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.