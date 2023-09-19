Deals: Anker Discounts Huge Selection of USB-C Charging Accessories, Bluetooth Trackers, and More

Anker has returned today with a large array of deals on Amazon and on its own website. One highlight of the sale is the return of all-time low prices on the Eufy brand of Bluetooth trackers. You can get the SmartTrack Link in various packs, including $26.99 for a 2-pack and $48.99 for a 4-pack. You will need to be a Prime member to get these discounts.

These trackers work with Apple's Find My app and are perfect for keeping track of luggage and other necessities while traveling. Compared to previous sales, these are some of the best prices we've tracked on the Bluetooth trackers, although this time we aren't seeing any deals on the SmartTrack Card.

Another highlight is the Eufy Security SmartDrop Package Box, which is down to $199.99 for Prime members on Amazon, from $399.99. We last tracked this deal in August and it's a match of the all-time low price on the product.

The Eufy package box provides a secure location for your packages to be delivered, and sends notifications to your smartphone when items arrive. Right now it has an estimated delivery date of September 26 from Amazon.

In addition to the SmartDrop Package Box there are a few other Anker accessories on sale today, both on Amazon and on Anker's website. On the Anker website, you'll find both individual deals on charging accessories as well as a few bundle offers.

Shoppers should note that for both websites, most of the deals below will require you to clip an on-page coupon. On Amazon, you can do this by simply clicking the box near the green text under the price of the accessory, and then you'll see the price at checkout. On Anker, you can hit the "copy code" button then proceed to "buy now" in order to get the discount.



Cables and Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Hubs and Charging Stations

Bluetooth Speakers

Soundcore Motion Boom Plus - $149.99 with on-page coupon, down from $179.99

