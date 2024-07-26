MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 13-Inch M3 MacBook Air From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 256GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air from Apple. For those unfamiliar with GRID Studio, it is a company that creates clever art for Apple fans by disassembling old iPhones and Apple products.



GRID Studio's pieces feature a deconstructed Apple product with the components displayed and labeled underneath a glass frame. There are multiple options, so you can choose your favorite classic iPhone.

The GRID 1 is one of GRID Studio's most popular options because it features the first ‌iPhone‌ that Apple released. Priced at $400, the GRID 1 includes the iconic curved shell from the original ‌iPhone‌, which is displayed alongside components like the home button, power button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, ear piece, circuit board, and more.



Each component is labeled so you know what's what, and there are also interesting and useful tidbits about the original ‌iPhone‌ included. Note that because these pieces are made from old, recycled iPhones, there may be a bit of wear and tear.

The $199 GRID 3G features Apple's second-generation ‌iPhone‌, which came out in 2008. The ‌iPhone‌ 3G was similar in design to the original ‌iPhone‌, but it had a black or white polycarbonate chassis instead of aluminum. It was notable because it was the first ‌iPhone‌ that included GPS and 3G data connectivity, an upgrade over 2G.



The $139 GRID 4 showcases yet another classic ‌iPhone‌, the ‌iPhone‌ 4. Released in 2010, the ‌iPhone‌ 4 marked the first redesign to the ‌iPhone‌ since its 2007 launch. The design included a stainless steel frame with squared-off edges, and it's a look that Apple re-adopted starting with the ‌iPhone‌ 12.

The ‌iPhone‌ 4 had Apple's first Retina Display and the first front-facing camera with accompanying FaceTime videochatting service. It was equipped with the A4 chip and a gyroscopic sensor, with all of these components included in the GRID piece.



GRID Studio has plenty of other options, including multiple iPhones, A-series chips, iPads, and even MacBooks. GRID Studio is running a promotion right now, so MacRumors reader can use the promo code MG15 to get a 15 percent discount off of anything on the site through August 2.

