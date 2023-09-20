Ordered an iPhone 15? Verizon Has 23% Off Cases and USB-C Accessories for Your New iPhone

Following the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders last week, we're now tracking one of the first notable discounts on accessories for the new iPhone generation. Verizon has savings on Apple's official iPhone 15 cases and USB-C chargers, as well as MagSafe accessories.

Starting with cases, Verizon is offering a series of bundle deals that include an iPhone 15 Silicone Case or Clear Case ($49), a 35W charger ($59), and a USB-C cable ($19). That makes these bundles priced normally around $127, and Verizon is offering each for $99.97, which is about 23 percent in savings.

All of these bundles are only available to purchase online. If you're looking for discounts on third-party iPhone 15 cases, Verizon is also offering 20 percent off cases from ZAGG, Casetify, OtterBox, Case-Mate, and more.

Moving to the MagSafe products, you can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99 ($10 off), the MagSafe Duo Charger for $96.74 ($32 off), and the MagSafe Battery Pack for $74.24 ($24 off). These are some of the best prices we've tracked on these accessories.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

