Ordered an iPhone 15? Verizon Has 23% Off Cases and USB-C Accessories for Your New iPhone

Following the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders last week, we're now tracking one of the first notable discounts on accessories for the new iPhone generation. Verizon has savings on Apple's official iPhone 15 cases and USB-C chargers, as well as MagSafe accessories.

Starting with cases, Verizon is offering a series of bundle deals that include an iPhone 15 Silicone Case or Clear Case ($49), a 35W charger ($59), and a USB-C cable ($19). That makes these bundles priced normally around $127, and Verizon is offering each for $99.97, which is about 23 percent in savings.

All of these bundles are only available to purchase online. If you're looking for discounts on third-party iPhone 15 cases, Verizon is also offering 20 percent off cases from ZAGG, Casetify, OtterBox, Case-Mate, and more.



Moving to the MagSafe products, you can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99 ($10 off), the MagSafe Duo Charger for $96.74 ($32 off), and the MagSafe Battery Pack for $74.24 ($24 off). These are some of the best prices we've tracked on these accessories.

