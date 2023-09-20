Ordered an iPhone 15? Verizon Has 23% Off Cases and USB-C Accessories for Your New iPhone
Following the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders last week, we're now tracking one of the first notable discounts on accessories for the new iPhone generation. Verizon has savings on Apple's official iPhone 15 cases and USB-C chargers, as well as MagSafe accessories.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with cases, Verizon is offering a series of bundle deals that include an iPhone 15 Silicone Case or Clear Case ($49), a 35W charger ($59), and a USB-C cable ($19). That makes these bundles priced normally around $127, and Verizon is offering each for $99.97, which is about 23 percent in savings.
All of these bundles are only available to purchase online. If you're looking for discounts on third-party iPhone 15 cases, Verizon is also offering 20 percent off cases from ZAGG, Casetify, OtterBox, Case-Mate, and more.
- iPhone 15 Clear Case Bundle
- iPhone 15 Silicone Case Bundle (Storm Blue)
- iPhone 15 Silicone Case Bundle (Black)
- iPhone 15 Plus Clear Case Bundle
- iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case (Storm Blue)
- iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case Bundle (Black)
- iPhone 15 Pro Silicone Case Bundle (Storm Blue)
- iPhone 15 Silicone Case Bundle (Black)
- iPhone 15 Pro Max Clear Case Bundle
- iPhone 15 Pro Max Silicone Case Bundle (Storm Blue)
- iPhone 15 Pro Max Silicone Case Bundle (Black)
Moving to the MagSafe products, you can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99 ($10 off), the MagSafe Duo Charger for $96.74 ($32 off), and the MagSafe Battery Pack for $74.24 ($24 off). These are some of the best prices we've tracked on these accessories.
