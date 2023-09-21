Deals: Multiple First-Gen Apple Watch Ultra Models Now Available for $699.99 ($100 Off)
Amazon today has a few first-generation Apple Watch Ultra models available for as low as $698.99, down from $799.00. The last time we tracked this deal was about one month ago, and it is still the best price we've ever seen on the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Shoppers should note that only one model has hit $698.99 (the small size Orange Alpine Loop), but all others listed here are priced at or around $699.99, which is still $99 off the Apple Watch Ultra. Models on sale include the Green Alpine Loop (medium), Orange Alpine Loop (all sizes), and the Yellow/Beige Trail Loop (M/L).
Most models are available to ship and arrive before the end of the month, but the Green Alpine Loop has stretched into early October. Apple is set to release the new version of the wearable, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, on Friday, September 22. The second-generation device will be priced similarly as the first at $799.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
