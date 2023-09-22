Deals: Launch Day Discounts Hit Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

Today is the launch day of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, and we're already tracking the first discounts on both wearables. Available at Amazon, you can get $9 off the Apple Watch Series 9 and $19 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2, with no coupon code required.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although not particularly steep discounts, given that it's launch day these are pretty solid deals for anyone who planned on picking up one of the new Apple Watch models today. If you want a bigger markdown, and are okay with buying a previous generation device, Amazon has the original Apple Watch Ultra at $99 off in select colors right now.

A few of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 models are temporarily out of stock right now, but Amazon notes that you can place your order at the discounted price and they will email you when they have an estimated delivery date. Otherwise, most models of both the Ultra 2 and Series 9 will deliver between September 24 and September 27.



Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9 (Cellular)

Apple Watch Ultra 2

