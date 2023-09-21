Deals: New AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C Already on Sale for $199.99 ($49 Off)

Apple's new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case haven't even launched yet, and Amazon already has a $49 discount on the earbuds. You can get them for $199.99, down from $249.00 as a pre-order on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is a very quick discount on the new AirPods Pro 2, matching one of the most consistent deals we've tracked for most of the year on the Lightning/MagSafe Charging Case model. The new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case will launch on Friday, September 22.

There are a few minor changes to the AirPods Pro 2 besides the addition of USB-C, including additional dust resistance and support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro headset. Apple doesn't sell the USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case separately, so if you want USB-C support you'll have to purchase a full new set of earbuds.

