iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: 20+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

by

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are expected to be announced in less than a month, introducing over 20 upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced last year.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Feature 2
After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, DSCC's Ross Young, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and others. Many of these insights have been corroborated, but some have only been rumored in isolated reports. Nevertheless, MacRumors believes the following table represents a credible overall picture of what the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ could look like compared to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌:

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max
Surgical-grade stainless steel chassis with 90° edges Lightweight titanium chassis with slightly curved edges
2.17mm display bezels 1.55mm display bezels
7.85mm thick 8.25mm thick
Mute switch Action Button
Lightning port (480Mb/s) USB-C port (20Gb/s to 40Gb/s)
Telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom Periscope telephoto camera with up to 6x optical zoom (‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max only)
ƒ/1.79 wide camera ƒ/1.7 wide camera
LiDAR scanner More efficient LiDAR scanner
A16 Bionic chip (5nm) A17 Bionic chip (3nm)
OLED display driver chip (40nm) More power-efficient OLED display driver chip (28nm)
6GB memory 8GB memory
U1 chip (90nm) Next-generation ultra-wideband chip (7nm)
Qualcomm X65 modem Qualcomm X70 modem
Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Wi-Fi 6E connectivity
Support for Qi wireless charging Support for Qi2 wireless charging
Support for 7.5W wireless charging with third-party accessories Support for 15W wireless charging with third-party accessories
Support for ~27W wired charging Support for 35W wired charging
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options
Available in silver, gold, space black, and deep purple Available in silver, gold, space black, dark blue, and potentially dark red
Comes with white 1m USB-C to Lightning charging cable Comes with color-matched 1.5m USB-C to USB-C braided charging cable
Starts at $999 and $1,099 Starts at $1,099 and $1,199

The latest reports point to an Apple event to announce the iPhone 15 lineup taking place on Tuesday, September 12. Launch is expected to follow on Friday, September 22.

For more detail on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, see our dedicated roundup. Be sure to let us know what upgrades you're most looking forward to in the comments.

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Video: How to Use an iPad as a Screen for Your Nintendo Switch

Friday August 18, 2023 12:31 pm PDT by
If you're on the go and want to play your Nintendo Switch on a larger display than the tiny 6-inch to 7-inch screen that is built into the console, you're in luck if you have a USB-C iPad. With an app and a couple of accessories, you can use your iPad as your Switch display, as MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera demonstrates in his latest video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for ...
Read Full Article90 comments
iphone 15 color matched cables

iPhone 15 Could Come With Color-Matched Braided USB-C Cables [Updated]

Monday August 21, 2023 3:51 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could come with color-matched braided USB-C to USB-C cables, according to a rumor coming out of Asia. Twitter user "Majin Bu" first shared the information over the weekend, but was unable to verify the source of the rumor circulating on Chinese social media. Now, Apple device prototype collector "Kosutami" has affirmed that they have seen design validation...
Read Full Article100 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Expected to Launch Next Month With These 12 New Features

Tuesday August 15, 2023 9:01 am PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models in particular, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be...
Read Full Article
Apple Silicon Teal Feature

'A19' and 'M5' Chips Discovered on Apple Backend Server

Monday August 21, 2023 6:03 am PDT by
References to what are believed to be the "A19" and "M5" Apple silicon chips have been discovered in official Apple code. The references, found by Twitter user "@_orangera1n," indicate the existence of a large number of unreleased Apple chips. Following the trends of Apple's chip identifiers, the latest discoveries are believed to correspond to the "A19," "M5 Pro," "M5 Max," and "M5 Ultra"...
Read Full Article104 comments
iPhone 15 Blue Three Quarters Perspective Feature

iPhone 15 Might Support Charging Speeds Up to 35W

Thursday August 17, 2023 1:33 pm PDT by
With the transition to USB-C, the iPhone 15 models could get faster charging speeds up to 35W. 9to5Mac says that it has heard from industry sources that "at least some" of the iPhone 15 models are able to charge at this higher wattage. At the current time, the iPhone 14 models can charge at a maximum of around 27W, with the Pro models able to charge a bit faster. An increase to 35W would...
Read Full Article146 comments