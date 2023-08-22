iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: 20+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are expected to be announced in less than a month, introducing over 20 upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced last year.



After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, DSCC's Ross Young, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and others. Many of these insights have been corroborated, but some have only been rumored in isolated reports. Nevertheless, MacRumors believes the following table represents a credible overall picture of what the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ could look like compared to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌:

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max Surgical-grade stainless steel chassis with 90° edges Lightweight titanium chassis with slightly curved edges 2.17mm display bezels 1.55mm display bezels 7.85mm thick 8.25mm thick Mute switch Action Button Lightning port (480Mb/s) USB-C port (20Gb/s to 40Gb/s) Telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom Periscope telephoto camera with up to 6x optical zoom (‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max only) ƒ/1.79 wide camera ƒ/1.7 wide camera LiDAR scanner More efficient LiDAR scanner A16 Bionic chip (5nm) A17 Bionic chip (3nm) OLED display driver chip (40nm) More power-efficient OLED display driver chip (28nm) 6GB memory 8GB memory U1 chip (90nm) Next-generation ultra-wideband chip (7nm) Qualcomm X65 modem Qualcomm X70 modem Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Wi-Fi 6E connectivity Support for Qi wireless charging Support for Qi2 wireless charging Support for 7.5W wireless charging with third-party accessories Support for 15W wireless charging with third-party accessories Support for ~27W wired charging Support for 35W wired charging 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options Available in silver, gold, space black, and deep purple Available in silver, gold, space black, dark blue, and potentially dark red Comes with white 1m USB-C to Lightning charging cable Comes with color-matched 1.5m USB-C to USB-C braided charging cable Starts at $999 and $1,099 Starts at $1,099 and $1,199

The latest reports point to an Apple event to announce the iPhone 15 lineup taking place on Tuesday, September 12. Launch is expected to follow on Friday, September 22.

For more detail on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, see our dedicated roundup. Be sure to let us know what upgrades you're most looking forward to in the comments.