Prosser: 2021 iMac to Come in Five Colors, Apple Silicon Mac Pro to Resemble 'Stacked' Mac Minis

Hit-and-miss leaker Jon Prosser has today alleged that the upcoming 2021 iMac models will offer five color options, mirroring the colors of the fourth-generation iPad Air, and revealed a number of additional details about the Mac Pro with Apple Silicon.

In a new video on YouTube channel FrontPageTech, Prosser explained that the redesigned iMacs will come featuring options for Silver, Space Gray, Green, Sky Blue, and Rose Gold.

He shared renders of what these new color options may look like on a redesigned ‌iMac‌, but noted that he has yet to see the rear of the new design, so his renders are purely speculative beyond color.

Prosser explained that the range of color options aims to capitalize on nostalgia for the original ‌iMac‌, which came in a selection of iconic colors such as lime, strawberry, blueberry, grape, and tangerine.

Redesigned iMacs with slimmer bezels and ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips have been expected for some time, but it is unclear exactly when they are expected to be launched this year or if both model sizes will come out at the same time.

Prosser also outlined a number of additional details about the upcoming ‌Mac Pro‌ with ‌Apple Silicon‌, supporting previous rumors from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman has said that the new ‌Mac Pro‌ will be less than half the size of the current ‌‌Mac Pro‌‌, putting it somewhere between the existing ‌‌Mac Pro‌‌ and the Mac mini. The machine is speculated to feature a mostly aluminum exterior and may "invoke nostalgia" for the Power Mac G4 Cube.

Prosser has now said that the new ‌Mac Pro‌ will feature a design that looks like "three to four Mac minis stacked on top of each other," and provided renders of the purported new look.

Internally, Prosser says that the ‌Mac Pro‌ will be designed with the "compute unit on the bottom" and a "big heat sink on top."

Late last year, Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to launch the new, smaller ‌‌Mac Pro‌‌ with ‌‌Apple Silicon‌‌ by the end of 2022, but it could arrive as soon as this year.