Next iPad Mini Will Allegedly Feature Thinner Bezels, USB-C Port, and Touch ID Power Button

On his newly launched Front Page Tech website, leaker Jon Prosser has shared renders showing off the alleged design of the next-generation iPad mini, which he says are based on schematics, CAD files, and real images of the device.



In line with details shared earlier this month by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, Prosser claims that the new iPad mini will feature slimmer bezels around the display and no home button, with Touch ID relocated to the power button like the latest iPad Air. The report adds that the new iPad mini will switch from a Lightning connector to USB-C and will be equipped with "dramatically improved" speakers.

According to Prosser, the new iPad mini will be powered by the A14 chip, support 5G, and have compatibility with a new, smaller Apple Pencil. The device will launch by the end of the year in three colors, including black, silver, and gold.



The report claims the new iPad mini will have dimensions of 206.3mm x 137.8mm x 6.1mm, but no display size was offered. The current iPad mini has a 7.9-inch display, and Bloomberg has claimed the new model could have an 8.5- to 9-inch display. The rear shell looks similar to the current iPad Air, with a single camera and a Smart Connector.

Prosser has a mixed track record with Apple rumors. He accurately revealed that the new iMac would be available in a variety of colors, but he was mostly recently wrong about a new MacBook Pro being announced at WWDC this week.