The MacRumors Show: Apple Headset Introduction Rumors, Unreleased Magic Charger, and More

This week on The MacRumors Show podcast we discuss Apple's long-awaited mixed-reality headset, as well as Emergency SOS via satellite and the unreleased "Magic Charger" accessory.

Following the release of the Emergency SOS via satellite feature for the iPhone 14 lineup earlier this week, we talk through demoing the feature and our expectations for where it will truly be useful in the future. We also look at Apple's ecosystem of MagSafe accessories after it emerged that the company abanoned plans to release a "Magic Charger" for the iPhone.

Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that work on realityOS, the operating system designed for Apple's mixed-reality headset, is "wrapping up internally" as the company's focus turns to apps on the new platform. Meanwhile, DigiTimes reports that Apple is targeting March 2023 to begin mass production of the headset – a time frame that fits in with other key reports. As signs of the headset's introduction in the first half of the next year appear to solidify, we discuss how the device's announcement and launch is likely to take place, as well as Apple's AR/VR roadmap for the future.

Listen to The MacRumors Show using apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on the MacRumors YouTube channel.


If you haven't already listened to the last episode of The MacRumors Show, be sure to catch up for a deep dive into the key features of macOS Ventura and expectations about upcoming Mac models with John Gruber.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Federico Viticci, Sara Dietschy, Luke Miani, Sam Kohl, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, Rene Ritchie, Andru Edwards, Jon Prosser, and Mark Gurman. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.

