The MacRumors Show: Apple Headset Introduction Rumors, Unreleased Magic Charger, and More

This week on The MacRumors Show podcast we discuss Apple's long-awaited mixed-reality headset, as well as Emergency SOS via satellite and the unreleased "Magic Charger" accessory.

Following the release of the Emergency SOS via satellite feature for the iPhone 14 lineup earlier this week, we talk through demoing the feature and our expectations for where it will truly be useful in the future. We also look at Apple's ecosystem of MagSafe accessories after it emerged that the company abanoned plans to release a "Magic Charger" for the iPhone

Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that work on realityOS, the operating system designed for Apple's mixed-reality headset, is "wrapping up internally" as the company's focus turns to apps on the new platform. Meanwhile, DigiTimes reports that Apple is targeting March 2023 to begin mass production of the headset – a time frame that fits in with other key reports. As signs of the headset's introduction in the first half of the next year appear to solidify, we discuss how the device's announcement and launch is likely to take place, as well as Apple's AR/VR roadmap for the future.

