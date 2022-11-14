Apple's Work on realityOS 'Wrapping Up' as Focus Turns to Suite of AR/VR Apps Ahead of Headset Launch
Apple's work on the first version of its long-rumored mixed reality headset's operating system is concluding, while new hires related to the device are ramping up ahead of launch next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The headset itself is rumored to run "rOS" or "realityOS,"
internally codenamed "Oak." Apple's work on realityOS has been rumored since 2017
, but the existence of the operating system was finally confirmed
earlier this year when references to it were found in App Store
upload logs and Apple open source code.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that realityOS "will include mixed-reality versions of core Apple apps like Messages, FaceTime and Maps." The first version of the operating system is reportedly "wrapping up internally and should be ready for the new hardware next year." Gurman previously said that Apple's mixed-reality headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. He believes that Memojis and SharePlay could be central to the experience.
Gurman added that job listings indicate that Apple is now ramping up hiring related to the device. The company is seeking a software producer with experience in visual effects and game asset pipelines to create content for AR and VR environments, developers that can "build tools and frameworks to enable connected experiences in a 3D mixed-reality world," and engineers who can work on development tools including App Intents, which let apps work with features like Siri and Shortcuts. The job listings also suggest that Apple is planning to build a video service for the headset, featuring 3D content that can be played in virtual reality.
In addition to a wave of new hires, Apple has reportedly also made additions to the management team overseeing the headset's development, bringing in a former senior leader from its self-driving vehicle project and one of its most senior software engineering managers. The nature of the new positions suggest a range of health and productivity apps could be coming to the headset.
DigiTimes believes that Apple's headset will begin mass production in March next year and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that it could be introduced to the public as soon as January.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced new 5B58 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, up from the 4E71 firmware that was released back in May. Apple released the 5B58 firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company...
Although we're still two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, we've begun seeing many solid deals arrive on Apple products, like the early Black Friday discounts we shared on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this post, we're focusing less on a specific device and more on Apple in general, with early holiday discounts hitting Apple TV 4K, iPad, AirPods Pro, MagSafe accessories, and more.
N...
Things are starting to wind down for 2022, though we're not quite there yet with a few more items still on Apple's plate including iOS 16.2, which is proceeding through beta testing with some new features and tweaks.
Looking further into the future, we're expecting plenty of news for 2023 with the iPhone 15 naturally being the flagship launch for the year, and we're already hearing a decent...
Apple this week lowered its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the United States, resulting in customers receiving less money for their existing devices heading into the holiday shopping season.
Macs have some of the most significant trade-in value reductions, with the iMac Pro now fetching up to $600 versus up to $1,150 previously and the MacBook Pro now ...
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for its AirTag item trackers, with the firmware featuring an updated build number of 2A24e, up from the 1A301 firmware that was released back in April.
Apple does not provide release notes for AirTag updates, so we do not know what's new in this update.
It is not possible to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done...
Apple today released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1, minor bug fix updates that that come two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more.
The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 16.1.1...
We're two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, but as is well known, Black Friday shopping is more of a month-long event rather than a singular day. Because of this, we're already tracking numerous all-time low deals that you can get on Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup today, and that's what we're focusing on in this article.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some...
Top Rated Comments
It’s like going back to those posts when the first iPod was released and everyone was saying the same thing as you.
It gives me a little giggle.
Folks that have the cash to pay for a premium AR/VR headset and are investing in 'gaming' - and specifically Apple gaming (is that even a thing?).
And those who are interested in 'Maps'. I mean ffs. What's the point of this? To have a FaceTime call?
I think this is going to one of those pieces of tech that needs to be way more advanced a form factor before it gets broad appeal.
You need something that is as light as a pair of glasses to begin with. And that's a basic model.
You need to miniaturise the tech so they work inside contact lenses; it should feel unobtrusive.
The niche of people that like this stuff tolerate headsets if the games are outstanding and immersive. Apple have done nothing on games for decades other than fail time and again.
Or... you could simply ignore what other people find interesting and want to discuss.
You're not required to participate in any discussion.