Testing Apple's New Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature

by

Apple today officially launched the new Emergency SOS via satellite feature that's available for the iPhone 14 models, so we thought we'd test it out to see just how it works.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Emergency SOS via satellite is designed to allow users to connect to emergency services when no cellular or WiFi connection is available, such as when out hiking, camping, or driving in remote areas.

It is a feature that only becomes available to use when you don't have a connection and attempt to make a phone call or send a text, but Apple has a built-in demo feature so that users can get familiar with it without having to place an emergency call.

Under Settings > Emergency SOS, there's a new Emergency SOS via satellite section with a "Try Demo" option.

To get help quick, Emergency SOS via satellite starts off by asking a series of questions about your situation, such as whether you're lost, have been in an accident, or are injured. That information, along with your Medical ID (if activated) and location is sent along to the local emergency services.

If the local emergency services location accepts texts, the information is sent directly, and if not, it goes through a relay center with Apple-trained operators that pass the information along.

Details are sent through a text message interface that allows emergency responders to text back and forth with you to garner the information that's needed for a rescue. If you're in a car accident, for example, rescuers might ask for more details on location, your iPhone battery level, what happened, and whether you're in immediate danger from a gas or fluid leak.

Emergency SOS via satellite is meant to work outdoors with a clear view of the sky, and this facilitates the best connection. Reduced size texts can send in just 15 seconds if you have a clear view, and the ‌iPhone‌ guides you where to hold your ‌iPhone‌ for the best connection.

You'll see directions to turn left or turn right to connect to the satellite, and you'll be alerted on screen when you have a poor connection and the steps you can take to improve it, such as moving to a spot with a better view of the sky.

If there isn't a strong connection, it can take several minutes for texts to be sent back and forth, but the ‌iPhone‌ aims to direct you to an ideal location for communication. Emergency SOS via satellite is limited to emergency texts with emergency responders, and it is not able to be used to text friends and family.

The feature can, however, alert your emergency contacts if you are calling for help via satellite, and it can also be used to update your location via Find My when you don't have a cellular or WiFi connection. When no connection is available, you'll see an option to update your location through the "My Location via Satellite" feature under the "Me" tab in the ‌Find My‌ app.

Emergency SOS via satellite is available on all ‌iPhone 14‌ models, and it is rolling out today. You need to be running iOS 16.1 or later to use the feature, and no software update is required. Emergency SOS via satellite is available in the United States and Canada right now, and it is expanding to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December.

You can use Emergency SOS via satellite for free as of right now, and Apple has said it will be available at no cost to all ‌iPhone 14‌ owners for a period of two years. There is no word as of yet on what it will cost when that two-year period expires.

Related Roundups: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 14 (Buy Now), iPhone 14 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

Mega ST Avatar
Mega ST
13 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
Fantastic feature I have to say. Not a 14 owner yet but this could be a reason to upgrade.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Anaxarxes Avatar
Anaxarxes
2 minutes ago at 12:13 pm

Does the SOS have a major impact on the battery life? I wonder if it drains the battery a lot faster since it's communicating with the satellites and maintaining the signal. ??️
Watching that downloaded Netflix show while being hurt & stuck in the middle of nowhere with no cell phone reception?

or, OR!

calling for help...

Tough one.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

early black friday yellow

Best Early Black Friday Deals on Apple TV 4K, AirPods, iPad, MagSafe, More

Friday November 11, 2022 11:04 am PST by
Although we're still two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, we've begun seeing many solid deals arrive on Apple products, like the early Black Friday discounts we shared on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this post, we're focusing less on a specific device and more on Apple in general, with early holiday discounts hitting Apple TV 4K, iPad, AirPods Pro, MagSafe accessories, and more. N...
Read Full Article26 comments
top stories 12nov2022

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Rumors, iOS 16.2 Beta 2 Changes, and More

Saturday November 12, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Things are starting to wind down for 2022, though we're not quite there yet with a few more items still on Apple's plate including iOS 16.2, which is proceeding through beta testing with some new features and tweaks. Looking further into the future, we're expecting plenty of news for 2023 with the iPhone 15 naturally being the flagship launch for the year, and we're already hearing a decent...
Read Full Article25 comments
AirPods 3 New Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 1 and AirPods Max

Thursday November 10, 2022 12:01 pm PST by
Apple today introduced new 5B58 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, up from the 4E71 firmware that was released back in May. Apple released the 5B58 firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week. Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company...
Read Full Article223 comments
appleprivacyad cleaned

Apple Hit With Class Action Alleging It Tracks Users Despite Privacy Assurances

Monday November 14, 2022 4:56 am PST by
Apple is facing a proposed federal class action alleging that it records users' mobile activity without their consent and despite privacy assurances, in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act, reports Bloomberg. In a lawsuit filed by New York citizen and iPhone 13 owner Elliot Libman, Apple is accused of "utterly false" assurances that users are in control of what information...
Read Full Article167 comments
macbooks holidays candy

Best Early Black Friday Deals on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Thursday November 10, 2022 10:57 am PST by
We're two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, but as is well known, Black Friday shopping is more of a month-long event rather than a singular day. Because of this, we're already tracking numerous all-time low deals that you can get on Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup today, and that's what we're focusing on in this article. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some...
Read Full Article13 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 With Bug Fixes

Wednesday November 9, 2022 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1, minor bug fix updates that that come two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more. The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 16.1.1...
Read Full Article92 comments