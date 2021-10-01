Forget iPhone 13: Potential October Apple Event Could Reveal Five Things We've Been Waiting For

by

Following Apple's "California Streaming" special event in September, which saw the unveiling of the new iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPhone 13 lineup, the company is broadly expected to host another event this month, where it could reveal a number of long-awaited products and key pieces of information.

aapl logo banner
Apple's last event took place on Tuesday, September 14, but the reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, has said that the company has another event planned to take place within the next several weeks.

The timing of Apple's annual Back to School promotion may also have hinted at an event on Tuesday, October 12, but we won't know for sure until invites are sent out, which could happen within the next few weeks. Here's what Apple is likely to reveal:

Redesigned MacBook Pro

The biggest unveiling of the event is expected to be the much-anticipated redesigned MacBook Pro models. Apple introduced a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip last November as an entry-level model, but the high-end 13-inch and 16-inch models still have Intel chips and have not been updated for almost two years.

M1X MBP Feature
The new machines are expected to come in 14 and 16-inch sizes, feature new designs with improved thermals, brigher mini-LED displays with higher resolutions and improved contrast, and a more powerful variant of the ‌M1‌ chip called the "M1X" with support for more RAM.

The MacBook Pro is expected to regain some of its ports, such as HDMI, an SD card reader, and MagSafe for faster charging, and restore the physical function keys in place of the Touch Bar. There may also be other improvements such as a 1080p webcam, improved battery lift, and a "High Power Mode." For more information, see our detailed guide.

Redesigned Mac mini

Apple is believed to be working on a new high-end version of the Mac mini to launch this fall. Apple introduced an entry-level Mac mini with the ‌M1‌ chip last November, but it still needs to replace the high-end Intel versions that are currently in the lineup.

m1x mac mini screen feature
The new ‌Mac mini‌ is rumored to feature the more powerful "M1X" chip and a new design with additional ports, a magnetic power cable, and a "plexiglass" top.

AirPods 3

Apple's third-generation AirPods have been believed to be ready for release for months now, with counterfeit clones first appearing way back in April.

airpods 3 1
The updated earbuds are expected to feature a design that mirrors AirPods Pro, a shorter, wider charging case, a next-generation wireless chip, force sensor controls, a pressure relief system, and Qi charging as standard.

It would also not be unreasonable to expect the new ‌AirPods‌ to feature improved sound quality and better battery life, but there have been no rumors about these aspects thus far. The third-generation ‌AirPods‌ are believed to already be in mass production and are expected to be released before the end of the year.

macOS Monterey Release Date

With iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 now released to the public, macOS Monterey is the last major OS update Apple has left to release this year.

macos monterey
Apple usually waits a little longer to release new versions of macOS, but following months of beta testing, the preview of ‌macOS Monterey‌ appears to be reaching its final versions. The release of the new OS could line up with the launch of the new MacBook Pro and ‌Mac mini‌ models, and Apple could announce its release date at the potential October event.

Apple Watch Series 7 Release Date

While Apple unveiled the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ at its event in September, detailing a new design with larger displays, improved durability, and faster charging, the company did not provide any information about when the new smartwatch is set to go on sale other than simply suggesting that it would be later this fall.

Apple Watch Series 7 Pink and Green Feature
It was rumored prior to the announcement of the Series 7 that Apple was experiencing some manufacturing problems with the new device that could delay its launch, with mass production reportedly ramping up at the end of September. This now appears to have been the case, with no date for the launch of the product having been announced. With almost all of the details about the Series 7 now revealed, Apple could pin down dates for the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌'s pre-orders and launch at its next event.

fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
2 minutes ago at 06:43 am
Still waiting on my larger silicon iMac… maybe this spring
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
