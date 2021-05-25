High-End Mac Mini Said to Feature Thinner Design With 'Plexiglass' Top, Magnetic Power Port

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a high-end version of the Mac mini with additional ports and featuring the same Apple silicon chip expected to debut in the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro. Now, new renders from Apple leaker Jon Prosser have potentially given us our first look at this upcoming Mac.



According to renders made by Ian Zelbo in collaboration with Prosser, and shared in a new YouTube video from Front Page Tech, the new Mac mini will retain a mostly similar design to the existing ‌Mac mini‌ but be smaller in overall size.

play

According to Prosser, the new high-end ‌Mac mini‌ will feature the same ports currently available on the Intel-based ‌Mac mini‌, which includes four Thunderbolt, two USB-A, Ethernet, and HDMI. Another change reportedly coming to the new ‌Mac mini‌ is a "plexiglass-like" top, which will sit above the aluminum enclosure.



Proser says he has "heard" that Apple is testing two-tone color options for the ‌Mac mini‌, similar to the newly released 24-inch iMac. Finally, Prosser says that the new ‌Mac mini‌ will feature the same magnetic power port that debuted in the 24-inch ‌iMac‌.



Apple updated the ‌Mac mini‌ with the M1 Apple silicon chip in November, keeping in its lineup Mac minis equipped with Intel processors. Bloomberg has indicated Apple could scrap its plans to release this new high-end ‌Mac mini‌ but notes that regardless, it will eventually replace the current Intel models with ones featuring Apple silicon chips.