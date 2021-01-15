Bloomberg: Next-Generation MacBook Pro to Offer Improved Displays, Faster Charging Over MagSafe
Following today's report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo outlining major changes for the next-generation MacBook Pro models coming in the third quarter of this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has weighed in with his own report corroborating some of the details but seemingly differing a bit on others.
First, Gurman shares more details on the return of MagSafe charging to the MacBook Pro, indicating that it will indeed be a similar design to the previous incarnation of MagSafe on Mac notebooks. Gurman also says the shift back to dedicated MagSafe charging will allow for faster charging speeds.
Gurman says the new MacBook Pro models will unsurprisingly continue to support USB-C, with two USB-C ports located next to the MagSafe port, and presumably two more USB-C ports on the other side of the machine.
Bloomberg's report also offers a tidbit about the displays on the upcoming MacBook Pro models, indicating they will use "brighter, higher-contrast panels." The machines will also of course come equipped with Apple silicon chips offering more processing cores and improved graphics compared to the M1 found in the first batch of Apple silicon Macs.
As for the design of the new MacBook Pro models, Kuo had indicated that they would receive an iPhone 12-style redesign with flat edges, but Gurman seems to downplay the significance of any changes, indicating that they will look "look similar" to the current models but with "minor design changes."
Gurman also says that Apple has "tested" versions of the MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar, while Kuo seems more definitive that the controversial feature will be removed in the final design.
Finally, Gurman notes that Apple is also planning a redesign for the MacBook Air, but it won't be coming until "long after" the updated MacBook Pro models debut.
Top Rated Comments
The point is that Magsafe is a superior connection technique for charging. It's baffling that Apple ever removed it.
..., I don’t see the point in a dedicated non-usb-c charging mechanism, unless it will be for redundancy purposes. ...
It's superior in terms of "it just pulls away if the cable gets caught". But it doesn't carry data, so it's inferior in terms of "I want fewer cables to connect".
It's a very subjective topic.
I find it convenient to be able to charge the Mac from both sides thanks to USB-C, but if MagSafe comes back and we still have 4 USB ports it means I have 4 available ports all the time, that's a win to me.
I really hope it wont lose charging over USB-C though because now I have a Thunderbolt 3 dock that gives my Mac a display and charging over the single Thunderbolt cable and I really don't wanna give that convenience up.
Slightly thinner but in the form of symmetry bezel.
Thinner bezels please. ??